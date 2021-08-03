Andre Drummond reportedly signs one-year contract with Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, marking the second consecutive year a Los Angeles Lakers center left the team for Philadelphia in NBA free agency.

Howard, who signed with the Lakers after being bought out during the 2020-’21 season , made it clear he wouldn’t take a discount to return to Los Angeles. A two-time All-Star selection and four-time leader in rebounds, he’s now poised for a role backing up Joel Embiid.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news , detailing that Drummond is agreeing to a one-year contract to join the 76ers for the upcoming 2021-’22 season.

Once the 9th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Drummond has dominated as a rebounder since entering the league. He averaged 7.6 rebounds per game in under 20.7 minutes per contest as a rookie and averaged 14.5 rebounds per game from 2014-’20.

Andre Drummond stats (2020-’21 w/ Lakers): 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1 block per game

Serving in a reserve role will be a significant change for the veteran center. Across his last 585 games played, he only came off the bench once.

Considering Embiid has dealt with a myriad of injuries in recent years, the 76ers will likely find opportunities to rest him.

