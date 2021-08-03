Take a look at these homes for sale in Big Rapids

(Big Rapids, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Big Rapids will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8631 Mohawk Court, Stanwood, 49346 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,980 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Wow- you will be so impressed with this mint condition house with a 3 stall garage on the Main Canadian Lakes waterway with150 of frontage on a private .54 acre lot. The main floor has an office/den or add a closet to make a bedroom, living room with high ceilings, eating area, totally remodeled kitchen with granite, laundry, full bath, and a sunroom. The upper level has a loft and a large updated master bedroom and bath with a huge closet and private deck area. The lower level has a family room, screen porch, renovated full bath, bedroom, work room, storage and stairs to the garage. Other perks include: large recently stained deck, entire house painted, 2021 furnace, 9 year old roof, 2 year old water heater, and much more. All offers are due at 7 pm on 7.12.21. Call Doug 616-262-4574 for a private showing today! You will not be disappointed.

10819 Marywood Drive, Stanwood, 49346 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Do you love lake living, here is the best-kept secret! All sports lake with a boat dock available. There is not an HOA at this property! Surrounded by Canadian Lakes which have several restrictions to keep a safe environment, including mobile security patrol and local fire department. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has been meticulously maintained, updated with a beautiful kitchen remodel. Lots of light throughout the home. Open concept floor plan with a full basement for plenty of storage and a 2 stall garage. The large front porch has views of the lake. The lawn and landscaping are beautiful and easy to maintain. [CONTINUED]

12470 Pine Mesa Drive, Stanwood, 49346 6 Beds 2 Baths | $268,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,236 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome home! This beautiful 6 bedroom 2 bathroom house with an attached 2 stall garage has it all! Nestled on a secluded corner lot, enjoy all nature has to offer while still having Canadian Lakes amenities close by including a 4 X 8 ft dock on the main lake! The front, side, and back decks offer multiple spaces to relax and entertain. Walk inside and immediately feel at home with the warm wood beams and large stone fireplace. The kitchen opens to the dining and living room. Have piece of mind with the lifetime warranty Hansen windows. Never worry about losing power with the Generac Generator. The full basement offers bonus living space. One storage shed is located in the fenced back yard with an additional shed in the front yard! Additional lot included in sale. Don't wait call today!

11259 Lake Road, Canadian Lakes, 49346 4 Beds 4 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in 1991

WATERFRONT HOME! Located on the main chain of Canadian Lakes this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath featuring over 2400 finished sq ft property is ideal for year around, seasonal, or just a vacation get away. The home located towards the end of a cul de sac offering privacy and seclusion. The views from the living room and deck area are absolutely breathtaking. This property offers a spacious floor plan, main floor laundry, fireplace, walkout basement, workshop, , southern exposure, beach, swimming, and fantastic fishing. Relax with your morning coffee or favorite book as you enjoy the morning sunrise over the crystal clear blue waters of Canadian Lakes! Very few lakefront homes are available in today's high demand real estate market. Call the listing agent today for more details!

