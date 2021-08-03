Law & Order: OC – Ron Cephas Jones & Vinnie Jones Join Season 2 Cast
With production underway on the second season, viewers of NBC and Dick Wolf's Law & Order: Organized Crime are learning who else will be joining Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley when the spinoff returns. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) will be taking on key recurring roles. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country.bleedingcool.com
