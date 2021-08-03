Check out these homes on the Geneva market now

(Geneva, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Geneva will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

772 South Main Street, Geneva, 14456 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,527 Square Feet | Built in 1870

South Main St 5 bedroom home -Woodwork and craftsmanship in this home is impeccable from the detailed woodwork on the walls to the 8’ doors and wood beam ceilings, built-in cabinets, multiple fireplaces, updated kitchen, stained glass, finished walkout basement apartment, large back yard, deck. Walking distance to HWS college, downtown Geneva & hospital.

3332 Algerine Street, Stanley, 14561 5 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,652 Square Feet | Built in 2004

SPACIOUS and INVITING! This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home built in 2004 has had many amazing improvements that make it a perfect entertainers paradise. Basement level fully finished with 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, remodeled in 2018, and a living room with gas fireplace and walk out new French doors to large patio (2019) with hot tub and pergola covering (2019). Upstairs boasts a large Living/Dining area, open to Kitchen that has breakfast bar, and convenient laundry closet. Cozy screened porch, enclosed (2019) Large Sun room with vaulted ceilings and heated floors and gas fireplace. Awesome layout, 2 Bedrooms and a full bath on one end of the living area, Large Master w/ en suite bath with heated floors (remodeled 2018) and walk in closet on the other end. Outdoor space complete w/ play set, gorgeous gardens and wooded backdrop. 2nd garage (2014)w/ attached greenhouse. New roof 2020. The perfect country setting with all the space for maximum enjoyment.

114 East Elizabeth Street, Waterloo, 13165 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,003 Square Feet | Built in 1849

Three bed 1 bath home with some nice updates! needs a little tlc. Nice backyard! Put a little finishing touches and you have yourself a nice house! Please see private remarks.

4967 East Bluff Drive, Penn Yan, 14527 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Keuka Lake all season living on East Bluff Dr with 136' private lakefront with grassy yard for entertaining, garage and newer pole barn for boats and storage! Older cottage enjoyed for many years by same family, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths, 1st floor master bedroom and bath - boathouse with rail system! Public water, sewer and natural gas! Walking distance to Keuka College! Close to area Wineries and Breweries!!

