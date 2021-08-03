Cancel
How Olympus is using AI to find patients for its COPD device

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympus recently announced its SeleCT Connect program, which uses diagnostic imaging AI to automatically screen which people might benefit from its Spiration valve system. Spiration is an FDA-designated breakthrough device for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients. SeleCT Connect — offered as part of Olympus’ SeleCT quantitative computer tomography...

