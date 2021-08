Much was made about Chan Gailey’s influence on the lack of fire power from the Miami Dolphins offense last season. But how much of the blame does he deserve?. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense have been praised heavily during their first week of training camp. There are videos of touchdown passes that catch plenty of attention on social media, and local beat reporters have been gushing about the big plays in tweets sent from the sideline. Even the most critical of the local writers have been impressed with the offense. While we are just a few days in and have plenty of time to go before the season begins, early reviews from camp are positive. Many of the “issues” that Tagovailoa had and was ridiculed for are looking like they are on their way to being solved.