Forrest City, AR

Check out these homes on the Forrest City market now

Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 4 days ago

(Forrest City, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Forrest City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCrNl_0bGWDY2R00

1127 N Washington St., Forrest City, 72335

4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in None

Lots of space in this total remodel from the studs, including all new plumbing, electrical, heat and air, insulation, luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures, windows, doors, appliances, water heater, all new baths, newly installed alarm system, 8 foot wood privacy fence, all in the heart of town. Woodburning fireplace. Added 2 car garage. Patio area on back of home for drinking your morning coffee or unwinding in the afternoon. This is a must see. Seller did a great job on the remodel!

For open house information, contact Missy Jenkins, Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes at 501-825-7500

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21011903)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOrlx_0bGWDY2R00

1969 Sfc 808, Forrest City, 72335

5 Beds 4 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,598 Square Feet | Built in 1970

2...yes, TWO for the price of 1 AND on 2.44 +/- acres!! There is such unlimited potential here. Located close to I-40, Hwy 70 and BOPFC. Do you need a place for a lot of hunters to rest and clean up? Looking for enough space for a LARGE family? Interested in a place for some sort of business? How about a shelter, group home, housing for seasonal farm-hands? What could you do or make here??

For open house information, contact Mark Jarrett, ABC Realty at 870-587-3095

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21007750)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dle1g_0bGWDY2R00

307 Lindauer Cove, Forrest City, 72335

3 Beds 3 Baths | $113,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Attractive Traditional home with a one car garage and parking pad. Partial fenced yard with storage building. Two bedrooms and baths on the main level and one bedroom and bath upstairs. Attic could be finished out to make a bonus room with easy second floor entry.

For open house information, contact Dannette Clarkson, CBRPM Hot Springs at 501-525-7355

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21023067)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019Gjp_0bGWDY2R00

306 Roosevelt Avenue, Forrest City, 72335

4 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,811 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to Market 306 Roosevelt Ave of Vaccaro's 1st Addition in Forrest City, Arkansas. Built in 1996 and renovated in 2021, this four bedroom, three bath home features 1,811 sf. of well laid out living space. Situated on a level .27 +/-acre corner lot near favorite local amenities such as Forrest City Medical Center, schools, and dining & retail establishments. Quick access to US Hwy 63 and just an hour away from Memphis & Jonesboro. Call today to schedule your tour and make this house your home.

For open house information, contact Andrea Andrews, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21024067)

See more property details

