We’re just around the corner from the release of the new ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 and if I’m being frank about it, I’m pretty excited. I loved the Flip C302 and the Flip C434 was my daily driver for quite some time. Though I was let down by the price and overall package of the Flip C436, there’s something about the look of this newest 14-inch convertible from ASUS that looks like it hearkens right back to the industry-leading roots of the Flip C434. From the return to an all-aluminum chassis to the monster specs inside to the inclusion of a stowed USI pen, there is an absolute slew of stuff to like here from ASUS.