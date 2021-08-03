These houses are for sale in Ville Platte
(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Looking for a house in Ville Platte? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.
Take a look at these Ville Platte listings:
This well maintained and move in ready home is located in the Demoncherveaux Subdivision. It features an open kitchen, dining and living area. It includes 3 spacious bedrooms and two baths. The fenced in back yard is perfect for all your outdoor entertaining and activities. Don't miss out on a great home at a great price!
For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818
Home situated on a dead-end street. Home is currently a 2 bedroom but could easily be a 3 bedroom. Features wood laminate in den/kitchen with wood floors throughout the rest of the house. Metal roof on nice private corner lot 17 miles to Ville Platte Wal Mart, 26 miles to Eunice, and 17-20 miles to Oakdale. Lots of built-in storage and closets.
For open house information, contact Bertina Dore', Guidry & Co. Real Estate, Inc. at 337-288-7624
potential Investment property, nice yard, outside city limits, 3 bed 2 bath
For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818
