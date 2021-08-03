Cancel
Ville Platte, LA

These houses are for sale in Ville Platte

Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 4 days ago

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Looking for a house in Ville Platte? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Ville Platte listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjWFI_0bGWDSk500

605 Stagg Street, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,225 Square Feet | Built in None

This well maintained and move in ready home is located in the Demoncherveaux Subdivision. It features an open kitchen, dining and living area. It includes 3 spacious bedrooms and two baths. The fenced in back yard is perfect for all your outdoor entertaining and activities. Don't miss out on a great home at a great price!

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21006288)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UY9wz_0bGWDSk500

3041 Jefferson Street, Pine Prairie, 70576

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Home situated on a dead-end street. Home is currently a 2 bedroom but could easily be a 3 bedroom. Features wood laminate in den/kitchen with wood floors throughout the rest of the house. Metal roof on nice private corner lot 17 miles to Ville Platte Wal Mart, 26 miles to Eunice, and 17-20 miles to Oakdale. Lots of built-in storage and closets.

For open house information, contact Bertina Dore', Guidry & Co. Real Estate, Inc. at 337-288-7624

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-21006820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqMRH_0bGWDSk500

1012 Clifton Ave Avenue, Ville Platte, 70586

3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,354 Square Feet | Built in None

potential Investment property, nice yard, outside city limits, 3 bed 2 bath

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Acadiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAALA-20008907)

See more property details

