A little over a month ago, Samsung quietly announced its next budget-friendly Chromebook but this device took a bit of a detour from previous models like the Samsung Chromebook 3. Instead, Samsung has folded the inexpensive Chromebook lineup into the Galaxy family and tossed in the name “Go” just for good measure. Three weeks later, Samsung launched the new Jasper Lake Chromebook on the company’s website for $299 with the promise that an LTE-enabled version of the device would soon be on the way.