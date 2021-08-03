Cancel
Camden, AR

House-hunt Camden: What's on the market

Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 4 days ago

(CAMDEN, AR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Camden area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Camden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KDRh_0bGWDOSP00

523 Washington St., Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,466 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Some repairs are presently being done. May not be available to be shown immediately. Newer central a/c unit has been installed in the main house. The Living Room Has Hardwood Floors with Lots Of Original Windows, as does The Dining Room. Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms One Has Older Style Bathtub. Tall Ceilings, Some Doors Have Glass Panels. Kitchen Has Good Cabinets With A Pantry. In The Backyard There Is A 1156 Sq.Ft. GUEST HOUSE with Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room. Could Be Extra Income Rental Or Mother-In-Law House. Both Properties Are Being Sold As Is Where Is! If You Are Attracted To Older Historic Homes This Unique Home Is Waiting On You.
Call Or Text Faith 870 818 7621. To See This Properties.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R83394)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cdSY_0bGWDOSP00

748 Hwy 278 E Camden ,, Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $187,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home situated on 5 acres in Harmony Grove School District. Shop/barn, covered boat shed and storage building in back of home.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90563)

See more property details

Camden Daily

Camden Daily

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

