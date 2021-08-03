House-hunt Camden: What’s on the market

(CAMDEN, AR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Camden area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

523 Washington St., Camden, 71701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,466 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Some repairs are presently being done. May not be available to be shown immediately. Newer central a/c unit has been installed in the main house. The Living Room Has Hardwood Floors with Lots Of Original Windows, as does The Dining Room. Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms One Has Older Style Bathtub. Tall Ceilings, Some Doors Have Glass Panels. Kitchen Has Good Cabinets With A Pantry. In The Backyard There Is A 1156 Sq.Ft. GUEST HOUSE with Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room. Could Be Extra Income Rental Or Mother-In-Law House. Both Properties Are Being Sold As Is Where Is! If You Are Attracted To Older Historic Homes This Unique Home Is Waiting On You.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

748 Hwy 278 E Camden ,, Camden, 71701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $187,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home situated on 5 acres in Harmony Grove School District. Shop/barn, covered boat shed and storage building in back of home.

