Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

House-hunt Newberry: What’s on the market

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 4 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Newberry area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Newberry area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOw3f_0bGWDMgx00

1708 Nance Street, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,771 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Seller bought remodeled home then remodeled again! Older home updated with new metal roof, new gas pac, new gas water heater and new thermopane windows. 3 bedrooms and two updated baths with new tile and fixtures. Enclosed porch is a three season glass sunroom. Walk out basement previously used as a workout room. Floored attic.

For open house information, contact Linda Renwick, Linda Renwick Realty Inc at 803-276-3676

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-519168)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3FTm_0bGWDMgx00

72 Green Meadows Drive, Newberry, 29108

2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1987

2 bedroom, 2 bath located on 1 acre.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Bilger, Linda Renwick Realty Inc at 803-276-3676

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-521659)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfJvb_0bGWDMgx00

643 Meadows View Lane, Newberry, 29108

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Come see this beautiful all-brick split ranch, nestled on a 1.05 acre lot. If you are looking for private one-story living in beautiful Newberry County, here it is. The big covered Southern front porch welcomes you into the large open concept living room. The home boasts a large master en suite across the home from the other bathrooms. This home is waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Tom Franceschina, W Realty at 803-732-9119

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-523236)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2JBT_0bGWDMgx00

502 O'Neal Street, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Looking for a cute bungalow ready for you to add your own touches to finish it's charm and character? This 3 bedroom bungalow has a 2019 roof, a 2010 HVAC, newer stove - No carpet, mostly original hardwoods - that can be re-finished to the original glow with a little TLC. Sit across the street from a church and welcomes you from the sidewalk up the stairs to its traditional bungalow rocking chair front porch! This home is waiting for someone to add their personal touches to give it TLC and restore it's original charm. Do not miss your chance to own a piece of history and make it your own with your TLC. within 6 blocks of Newberry Opera House and all the downtown charm. book your appointment to see it today! You can live in this bungalow while making it your own!

For open house information, contact Lisa Harris, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-522420)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

Newberry, SC
127
Followers
327
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry, SC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Water Heater#Glass#Sc#Americans#Linda Renwick Realty Inc#Southern#W Realty#Tlc#Newberry Opera House#Exp Realty Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy