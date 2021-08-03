Take a look at these homes on the market in Defuniak Springs

(Defuniak Springs, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Defuniak Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

404 Windy Hill Road, Paxton, 32538 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1993

TOTALLY UNIQUE REMODLED HOME ON 10 SECLUDED ACRES LOCATED IN THE PAXTON SCHOOL DISTRICT. HOME INCUDES ALL NEW FLOORINGS, NEW PAINT, NEW BATHROOMS AND A BRAND NEW KITCHEN. HOME WILL INCLUDE A STOVE, DISHWASHER AND HOOD VENT (NOT PICTURED). NEW HOT WATER HEATER AS WELL AS NEW HVAC SYSTEM. UNIQUE DOUBLE- SIDED GAS FIREPLACE BETWEEN MASTER BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM. PROPERTY IS HEAVY WOODED WITH PINES AND WOULD MAKE THE PERFECT WEEKEND GET AWAY OR A GREAT PLACE TO RETIRE AND START OVER AWAY FROM IT ALL. PROPERTY ALSO INCLUDES A HUGE BARN-STYLE HOUSE PARTIALLY FINISHED WITH NO VALUE GIVEN SO IT IS A GREAT EXTRA!

For open house information, contact Christa V Merrifield, Merrifield & Pilcher Realty at 850-892-9650

126 Mchenry Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 2 Beds 2 Baths | $244,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,723 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Southern charm under the oaks ...this southern cottage style home with a total living area of 1,723 sq. feet, heated and cooled. This remarkable home offers wrap-around porches bringing the total under roof 2,359 s.f. Home includes 10' ceilings and extremely large bedrooms. The spaciousness of the rooms makes the house feel even larger, with 2 large bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms, living room dining room and kitchen and a laundry room off side porch. This historical home was built in 1900 and renovated over the years. There is a large unfinished area in the attic that possibly be converted to a studio space/office or 3rd bedroom. CLICK ON ''MORE'' TO READ MORE ....

For open house information, contact Joyce W Zaidi, Realty West at 850-892-2663

3400 Kings Lake Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 4 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1993

5 Acres with a 4-bedroom, 2-bath doublewide on paved Kings Lake Road near Kings Lake Resort. Home has a split-bedroom floor plan, a large living room, and an additional family room with a fireplace. Covered front porch and open back porch. There is a nice-sized barn and 2 storage sheds. Only 15 minutes to DeFuniak Springs, Florida and 50 minutes to South Walton Beaches. All measurements to be verified by Buyer.

For open house information, contact Stephanie L Bradley, Tri-County Professional Real Estate, LLC at 850-541-1099

22 Ten Lake Drive, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful, immaculately maintained brick home in the Ten Lake Estates sub-division (no HOA!). Completely move in ready! Home sits on a perfectly landscaped one acre lot. New LVP throughout, new appliances and high-impact glass windows for noise cancellation. Step out of the french doors onto your trex decking patio with pergola. The above ground pool and deck adjoins the patio and overlooks the large, fenced back yard. Summer cookouts and pool parties are calling your name! More photos coming soon!

For open house information, contact Sherry L Head, Merrifield & Pilcher Realty at 850-892-9650