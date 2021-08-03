House hunt De Soto: See what’s on the market now

(De Soto, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in De Soto. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4356 Lockeport Landing Drive, Hillsboro, 63050 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful Ranch Home withsplit bedrooms. Home will have partial stone front, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oak stair rail and skirting with black iron spindles, oversized 3 car garage, covered back patio, luxury vinyl plank flooring, architectural shingles, back yard backs to woods and common ground..... The list goes on and on. One of a kind for sure....Another quality home by Wil-Build Construction...

For open house information, contact Tim Bequette, Real Living Gateway Real Est. at 293-933-9

0 Timber Wolf Valley Sunningdale, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,811 Square Feet | Built in None

DISPLAY OPEN FRIDAY-TUESDAY FROM 12:00-4:00 (HAZELTINE RANCH MODEL) LOCATED @ 3200 BIG PINEY. ALL PHASES ARE NOW OPEN! STUNNING NEW HOMES AT TIMBER WOLF VALLEY IN THE AWARD WINNING JEFFERSON R-7 SCHOOL DISTRICT! Offering wooded lots, views, and walkouts available. This Series offers Ranches, 1.5 Stories and 2-Story designs. ALL BASE PRICES INCLUDE STONE ACCENTS, ARCHITECTURAL SHINGLES, AND BRICK MAILBOXES AND MUCH MORE. With multiple floor plans from which to choose, we will help you find that perfect fit for you and your family! USDA 100% FINANCING AVAILABLE. CALL FOR AN INFORMATIONAL PACKET ON OUR COMMUNITY TODAY! *The home pictured is the Sunningdale 3 bedroom model and is shown with an optional 3 car garage and other optional features, this home is just an example of this model and not actual home. Please visit our display today!

For open house information, contact Jill Busby, RE/MAX Gold II at 314-756-4070

9468 Easy Street, Hillsboro, 63050 5 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Welcome to the home that will make you feel like you are on vacation without ever leaving your community. Located in Raintree with multiple lakes and a beautiful golf course, this 3 bedroom 3 full bath ranch home is nestled among beautiful shade trees. Enter through the foyer to the open floor plan and warm colors of the living room. The kitchen boasts new 42" white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee on the deck and watch the wildlife in the woods behind you. The master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, main floor laundry and full bath complete the main floor. The lower level has a family room with a dry bar, full bath, 2 additional bedrooms and plenty of storage space. Enjoy the new high efficiency HVAC, floors, windows and doors. This piece of paradise on Easy Street will not last long.

For open house information, contact Julie Jordan, Berkshire Hathaway Alliance at 343-780-0

12906 Morgans Meadow, De Soto, 63020 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,639 Square Feet | Built in 1999

11+ Acres, Atrium Ranch, 4+ bds, 4bt, 3600+ sq ft, 2-stone fireplaces, New kitchen w/granite, breakfast bar, large dining area, 42" cabinets, island, new stainless appliances. Formal dining room w/coffered ceiling, updated lighting. Main floor master suite has bay window, coffered ceiling, 2 separate walk-in closets. Master bath has marble shower, oversized marble jet tub, separate his & hers sinks. Main fl. w/vaulted living room & 9' ceilings elsewhere, beautiful stone wood burning fireplace, atrium windows overlook landscape. Newer real wood flooring in main. . Lower Level 9' pour, media room/game room, recreation room w/brick floor to ceiling fireplace, another bedroom, full bath, storage room and more. Lot is Fenced, mostly level. 30x60 outbuilding w/stables, 10' oversized door w/opener, lean-to overhang deck, above ground 33' pool w/SAND beach, 2 separate decks that overlook grounds400 amp service, zoned hvac (one new), Electric for 3/21 $127 & RV Storage along outbuilding

For open house information, contact Donna Flamm, Real Living Gateway Real Est. at 293-933-9