House hunt Sikeston: See what’s on the market now

(Sikeston, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sikeston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1103 Willow Way, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous home on a quiet cul-de-sac in South Ridge Estates, within walking distance of the new Wing Elementary School. The hand-scraped hardwood floors complement neutral colors and the open concept floor plan. The eat-in kitchen is laid out perfectly, plus there’s a separate dining room. Laundry room is conveniently located inside the back door and has a sink as well. The in-ground irrigation system will keep your lawn plush and green even in the hottest months. Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat use technology to make your life easier. The back yard features a nice covered porch with ceiling fan, and a privacy fence. This is the original owner for this well-kept home.

110 Paula Dr, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,766 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath tri-level home with two living areas, a wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage with storage, on a large almost half acre lot. Covered patio for back yard entertaining and storage shed. This home is versatile and is being used now as a 4 bed home, but also has potential as a 4 bed home with the lower level potentially being a large master suite complete with walk-in closet and bathroom attached with lots of space and several closets. The possibilities are numerous. HVAC is 3 yrs old, roof is 1 yr old, Flood zone premium is low and affordable home has sump pump and French drain systems also. Don't pass this one by!

21Elizabeth Rd, Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | 2,708 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Gorgeous must see 5 Acres property ONLY 3 miles outside of Sikeston! Wonderful open floorplan with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Large kitchen island with wood vaulted ceilings and custom cabinets. Master bedroom with featuring a walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with jacuzzi tub.

This 2700 sq. foot home has a beautiful sunroom overlooking a large deck, Koi pond and in-ground pool. Enjoy this oasis for unwinding while watching beautiful sunsets!

There is a 3 bay shop on the back of the property with water and fencing making it super convenient for horses! This is a one of a kind custom home many people dream about. Call or text us today to view this home!





825 Lake, Sikeston, 63801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Here's a great little bungalow centrally located in the heart of Sikeston, MO. This house features living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, and 2 bedrooms 2 baths with a master suite all on the main level. Outside there's a rear deck, small patio area, and detached 1 car garage all contained within the chain-link fenced back yard. This is an all electric home complete with central heat & air. Single person, couple, small family, starter home, down-sizing, or rental property... this one covers all the bases for cozy living. Your cosmetic touch is all that's needed to breathe new life into this house and make it a home!

