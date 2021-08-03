Check out these Mt Sterling homes on the market

(Mt Sterling, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mt Sterling. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

130 Shala Mar Rue, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Back on the market due to buyer financing. Attention Investors and Flippers! Check out the opportunity on this property. The home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in Shala Mar Estates. Property being sold AS IS. Inspections welcome this property will require conventional or cash.

4684 Levee Road, Mt Sterling, 40353 3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Nice 2013 Manufactured Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Kitchen with Island and appliances, walk-in closet and Security system. Washer and Dryer is negotiable. Located only minutes from Mt. Sterling bypass on 1.29 Acres.

1143 Van Thompson Road, Mt Sterling, 40353 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Conveniently located minutes from I-64, sits this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom brick ranch with lots of space and storage. Enjoy 1.5 acres, perfect for entertaining or relaxing while the kids play. Minutes from I-64, hospital, schools and restaurants. Don't let this pass you by! Asking $190,000

115 East Main Street, Mt Sterling, 40353 1 Bed 1 Bath | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in None

This may be the business opportunity you have been waiting for. This building is conveniently located downtown and could be purposed for almost any business. Building has approx. 1036 sq. ft, (2008) new central heat and air was put in, wiring was updated to 200 amp service, in 2013 roof was put on 1/2 metal, 1/2 composition, age of building is unknown and beautiful, original hardwood runs throughout. Parking is available out front or on the side, and out back is a nice size lot. Don't miss this opportunity for a great place to start your next business. Call today to schedule your showing.

