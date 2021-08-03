Homes for sale in Rutland: New listings

(RUTLAND, VT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Rutland-curious, take a look at these listings today:

472 Clarendon Avenue, West Rutland, 05777 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Warm and Charming home with a large level lot, BRAND NEW ROOF, 3 spacious storage sheds, wonderful covered porch to relax on during those hot summer nights, classic style including a beautiful tin ceiling, hardwood floors, formal dining room, living room, family room and a large propane stove with a lovely brick hearth to make it warm and cozy on those chilly winter days!! Large bedrooms with space to exapand and even Cedar closets make this home a true surprise and a must see!!

For open house information, contact Bonnie Chandler, RE/MAX Four Seasons at 802-362-4067

298 High Ridge Road, Killington, 05751 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,688 Square Feet | Built in 2007

An exceptional mountain home in Killington's Ridgetop Estates, offering all the features you could want in a luxury vacation property. A timberframe portico marks the formal entry to this exquisite residence, which opens to a gracious foyer, ideal for greeting guests when entertaining. For everyday use, you'll love the direct access from the heated 3-car garage. The kitchen features maple floors, cherry cabinets, granite counters and Viking appliances and opens to a casual dining area and an inviting living room with a granite fireplace framed by picturesque Anderson windows. Apres-ski stories will abound in the spectacular wetbar with seating for five. Upstairs offers three guest bedrooms and a stunning master suite with 16-foot ceilings, Douglas fir post and beam framing and a recessed bed alcove with stone backdrop. Indulge in a luxurious soak in the free-standing tub or in the glass-enclosed rainshower with riverstone floor. The finished lower level is all about fun with a generous family room, bunk room and a theater with stadium style seating for a fully immersive movie experience right in your home. Outside, enjoy some quiet time on the front patio or relax in the 9-person spa under the stars at night. Hot air heat, dual on-demand hot water heaters, central air conditioning, alarm and surveillance equipment, and remotely managed smart lighting and heating, assure this remarkable home will appeal to the most discerning homeowner. Please call today for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Kyle Kershner, Killington Pico Realty at 802-422-3600

62 Dublin Road, Plymouth, 05056 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1900

WHAT A LOCATION! Fixer upper in 4-season recreation area. Lakes galore for summer fun and world class skiing just minutes away at Okemo or, a little further, Killington. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath classic Vermont village home stands ready for you to make it your own. Worthy of investment, this home is perfect for those looking for a slower pace of life in New England's backyard--Vermont. This is a Fannie Mae Homepath Property.

For open house information, contact Jeff Olson, Addison County Real Estate at 802-388-9999

2461 Killington Road, Killington, 05751 10 Beds 9 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,864 Square Feet | Built in 1975

STRONG INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Prime Killington location directly on the Killington Road abutting the Killington Golf Course and a minute away from world class skiing. Originally known as the successful Bear Mountain Inn. This property would be an ideal short term rental property or even a multi-family home. Currently being used a primary residence by the original owner who built the property in 1975. The home offers 3 levels of expansive living space, 10 bedrooms which 8 have their own private baths, 2 kitchens, and an awesome recreation room with stone hearth and woodstove. The lower unit is a separate apartment with open concept floor plan that walks out to a gorgeous manicured back yard with a fire pit and a truly special "Birch Tree Garden" that was planted by the owner of the property. The upper unit also has an open floor plan and amazing mountain views. For anyone looking for a rare investment opportunity in a fabulous spot in the heart of Killington you must come check out the possibilities of this wonderful property. Lovingly maintained by the original owner. All new windows and siding in 2016, updated mechanicals, and new water softener system. An added bonus to the property is two large unfinished spaces on the 1st and 2nd level for the next owner to expand into if one were interested. Enjoy the ease of this property being able to walk out your door to excellent restaurants, bars, shopping, world class skiing, golf and mountain biking. Schedule a tour today!

For open house information, contact Marni Rieger, KW Vermont-Killington at 802-353-1604