Who is New York’s Lt. Governor?

By National Desk Staff
WXII 12
 2 days ago

Video above: Investigation finds Cuomo sexually harassed women. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would take over as governor of New York if Andrew Cuomo steps down. Questions about Cuomo's potential resignation swirled after an investigation by the New York Attorney General's office found that he sexually harassed several women and broke state and federal laws. In his first comments since the report was released, Cuomo made no mention of a possible resignation.

