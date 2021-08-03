Cancel
Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Mountain Home News Watch
 4 days ago

(Mountain Home, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mountain Home. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rF6d7_0bGWD9Il00

630 E 17Th N, Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Amazing Corner Lot!! Meticulously maintained, 1860 sqft split level home that features 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Abundant natural light & plenty of kitchen cabinet space w/ eat-in breakfast area. Huge family room w/fireplace. Large half-covered deck w/wrap-around. Huge RV parking lot w/convenient sewer drain, full auto sprinklers! North end home w/short distance from nature path & Legacy Park, located in sought-after Bel Air Subdivision. Act fast, call now before it's gone! Seller offering a $2k Carpet Allowance!

For open house information, contact Scott Cote, Tracy Real Estate Inc. at 208-599-3633

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98810628)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxlB8_0bGWD9Il00

330 Ne Greystone Loop, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,761 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This beautiful maintained custom home is located in town on .57 fenced acre. The spacious kitchen has a large island, abundant cabinet space plus pantry. Master bedroom suite includes dual vanities, walk in closet, customized built-in desk area perfect for working from home. Tremendous outside deck with pergola and has potential for an outdoor kitchen or spa! Great for entertaining! Lots of room for your garden plus shed and childrens play area. Oversized 3 car garage plus RV parking NO HOA!

For open house information, contact Jessica Kose, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98812963)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32be8U_0bGWD9Il00

1439 W Long Gulch Rd, Prairie, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Gorgeous 360 mountain views with wildlife, hiking, fishing & hunting at your doorstep! This 10 acre property is completely fenced and borders BLM. You will fall in love with the warm/bright interior and loft area upstairs. Bring your horses! There are 2 pastures, corrals, covered riding arena and hay storage. Chicken coop, Shooting range, walk in cooler and 'Bunkhouse' for your parties or guests to stay. 42.5 miles from Boise Airport! No CC&R’s or HOA’s!

For open house information, contact Andrea Schrader, Homes of Idaho at 208-442-8500

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98803269)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQXZA_0bGWD9Il00

640 S 14Th Street East, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1960

A wonderful home, recently renovated within the year! This home has a lot to offer in a great neighborhood such as upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, a New Water heater and New Roof in the last year! Updated lighting and plank flooring makes for a stunning combination. Yes, the back yard is full fenced as well!

For open house information, contact Karla Dennett-Post, CENTURY 21 Southern Idaho Realty at 208-587-9021

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98810636)

See more property details

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home, ID
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

