Mountain Home-curious? These homes are on the market

630 E 17Th N, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Amazing Corner Lot!! Meticulously maintained, 1860 sqft split level home that features 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Abundant natural light & plenty of kitchen cabinet space w/ eat-in breakfast area. Huge family room w/fireplace. Large half-covered deck w/wrap-around. Huge RV parking lot w/convenient sewer drain, full auto sprinklers! North end home w/short distance from nature path & Legacy Park, located in sought-after Bel Air Subdivision. Act fast, call now before it's gone! Seller offering a $2k Carpet Allowance!

330 Ne Greystone Loop, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,761 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This beautiful maintained custom home is located in town on .57 fenced acre. The spacious kitchen has a large island, abundant cabinet space plus pantry. Master bedroom suite includes dual vanities, walk in closet, customized built-in desk area perfect for working from home. Tremendous outside deck with pergola and has potential for an outdoor kitchen or spa! Great for entertaining! Lots of room for your garden plus shed and childrens play area. Oversized 3 car garage plus RV parking NO HOA!

1439 W Long Gulch Rd, Prairie, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Gorgeous 360 mountain views with wildlife, hiking, fishing & hunting at your doorstep! This 10 acre property is completely fenced and borders BLM. You will fall in love with the warm/bright interior and loft area upstairs. Bring your horses! There are 2 pastures, corrals, covered riding arena and hay storage. Chicken coop, Shooting range, walk in cooler and 'Bunkhouse' for your parties or guests to stay. 42.5 miles from Boise Airport! No CC&R’s or HOA’s!

640 S 14Th Street East, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1960

A wonderful home, recently renovated within the year! This home has a lot to offer in a great neighborhood such as upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, a New Water heater and New Roof in the last year! Updated lighting and plank flooring makes for a stunning combination. Yes, the back yard is full fenced as well!

