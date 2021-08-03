Cancel
Alexander City, AL

House-hunt Alexander City: What’s on the market

Alexander City Dispatch
 4 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Looking for a house in Alexander City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Alexander City listings:

762 Windover Road, Alexander City, 35010

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,770 Square Feet | Built in 2001

You must see this rare home on Lake Martin featuirng a 5.86 acre lot! The spacious 4700+/- sqft home is perfect for entertaining guest and enjoying quality time with family. The main level offers a completely updated kitchen with all new appliances. The living room is breathtaking and features new hardwood floors. The finished basement/mancave is the perfect spot to relax after a long day on the lake. The property offers double covered porches, a fire pit, and an updated dock featuring two new boat lifts. There are 4 garage bays to store all your toys. The detached garage, offers a space above that could be transitioned to a MIL-Suite. There is a private boat put-in and plenty of room to make this manicured 5.86 acres your lake dream. PONTOON BOAT INCLUDED! You heard me right, the 2012 Aque Patio 20' with 115 HP Yamaha Outboard pontoon will convey with this home! Don't miss this extraordinary lake martin home.

160 Ridge Crest, Alexander City, 35010

5 Beds 0 Bath | $2,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,422 Square Feet | Built in 2006

The Ridge - Attention to detail is all here in this exceptional 5BR/5.5BA 8400+- sq. ft Lake Martin residence. Built to enjoy its panoramic views of the lake, this spacious Timber Peg designed home features all the amenities inside and out for one to enjoy lake living at its fullest. 24 hr. security and private with approx. 400 ft. +- of deep year around waterfront will give your family many years of fun and memories here at 160 Ridge Crest on Lake Martin. Please contact me for your private showing today !

17 Shadow Ln, Dadeville, 36853

3 Beds 0 Bath | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction-foundation poured! Functional 3/2 with 2 car garage.This home offers ZERO entry master shower,handicap accessible doors. Granite throughout hardwood engineered flooring and tiled wet areas. Great location in Stillwaters, near golf course, Copper's Grill and full service marina. Gated established community with community pool, lighted tennis courts, available storage, Moonbrook children's park, Fire dept, Living Waters outdoor church, and golf cart friendly. Three bedroom two bath with garage; craftsman style; quartz counters,. New indoor boat storage available at Harbor Pointe Marina just a quick golf cart ride away. Build your dream home today and enjoy lake living in a family friendly community!

208 Wind Crest Rd, Alexander City, 35010

6 Beds 7 Baths | $2,990,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,484 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Stunning 6 bed, 7.5 bath custom estate spanning two lots with over 606+/-ft of private waterfront. This is resort living at its finest with six ensuite bedrooms giving everyone their own space. Enjoy meals on the veranda or on the expansive stone patio. The manicured backyard leads to two docks and a boat ramp. A boathouse with two pull through bays and a 3-car garage make outdoor storage easy! The interior is unmatched in quality and luxury with 8,484+/-sq.ft. of living space throughout two levels. Gather in the 2-story fireside living room and keeping room with floor-to-ceiling windows! Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen and entertain in the formal dining room. The designer master suite offers a private sunroom, custom walk-in closet and luxury bathroom. Call soon to plan your visit!

