House-hunt Pampa: What’s on the market

2237 N Dogwood Ln, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 1 Bath | $102,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful original hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms, living room and hallway, tile floors in kitchen & baths. Fresh paint inside, corner hutch & stove convey. Clean & ready to move into. Finished garage.

2101 N Christine St, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,139 Square Feet | Built in None

CORNER LOT on CHRISTINE! Charm and CHARACTER in this GEM with SO MANY EXTRAS including a BEAUTIFUL yard, GORGEOUS original hardwoods, BONUS ROOM and BASEMENT, LARGE bedrooms, UPDATED master bathroom, FRESH paint, and SPACE to spread out with over 3,100 square feet! TONS of living space for the price!

129 Nelson, Pampa, 79065 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Spacious master with walk in closet. 2nd room also has a walk in closet. Corner lot, double opening doors for RV pull in. New Roof being installed. Front porch sitting area to enjoy your morning coffee

2112 Chestnut Dr., Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,811 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This beauty has that Industrial Farmhouse Style with those special touches that will make everyone happy. Take a look at the completely updated kitchen including newer cabinets, countertops, dishwasher, tile floor, and backsplash. The open concept blends the kitchen, dining room, and living room, all seamlessly. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and ensuite updated bathroom. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are nicely sized and offer great closet space. Don't forget about the splendid den offering a one-of-a-kind fireplace. The laundry room has pantry, sink, and still has room for a freezer. Newer fixtures, windows, central heat, and air! Beautiful backyard and 2 car attached garage! WOW! Don't pass on this stunner, call us for a private tour!

