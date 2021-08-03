Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pampa, TX

House-hunt Pampa: What’s on the market

Posted by 
Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 4 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Pampa-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JT13W_0bGWD6ea00

2237 N Dogwood Ln, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 1 Bath | $102,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful original hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms, living room and hallway, tile floors in kitchen & baths. Fresh paint inside, corner hutch & stove convey. Clean & ready to move into. Finished garage.

For open house information, contact P Louise Dills, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12661)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08E5lL_0bGWD6ea00

2101 N Christine St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,139 Square Feet | Built in None

CORNER LOT on CHRISTINE! Charm and CHARACTER in this GEM with SO MANY EXTRAS including a BEAUTIFUL yard, GORGEOUS original hardwoods, BONUS ROOM and BASEMENT, LARGE bedrooms, UPDATED master bathroom, FRESH paint, and SPACE to spread out with over 3,100 square feet! TONS of living space for the price!

For open house information, contact Christy Parker, Quentin Williams Realtors at 806-669-2522

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12666)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CF22M_0bGWD6ea00

129 Nelson, Pampa, 79065

4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 978 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Spacious master with walk in closet. 2nd room also has a walk in closet. Corner lot, double opening doors for RV pull in. New Roof being installed. Front porch sitting area to enjoy your morning coffee

For open house information, contact Celia Escobar, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-2052)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tkHU_0bGWD6ea00

2112 Chestnut Dr., Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,811 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This beauty has that Industrial Farmhouse Style with those special touches that will make everyone happy. Take a look at the completely updated kitchen including newer cabinets, countertops, dishwasher, tile floor, and backsplash. The open concept blends the kitchen, dining room, and living room, all seamlessly. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and ensuite updated bathroom. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are nicely sized and offer great closet space. Don't forget about the splendid den offering a one-of-a-kind fireplace. The laundry room has pantry, sink, and still has room for a freezer. Newer fixtures, windows, central heat, and air! Beautiful backyard and 2 car attached garage! WOW! Don't pass on this stunner, call us for a private tour!

For open house information, contact Lori Horner Realty Group, Lori Horner Realty Group at 806-414-1044

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4551)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Pampa Voice

Pampa Voice

Pampa, TX
70
Followers
306
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Pampa, TX
Real Estate
Pampa, TX
Business
City
Pampa, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Walk In Closet#Open House#Clean#Rv#Lori Horner Realty Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy