Destroyed by Urban Renewal: Hansontown

Gone are the days when residents like Clara and Eartha White fed hungry neighbors or when early blues pianist Mathew Emanuel “Sugar” Underwood recorded songs after neighborhood streets like the Dew Drop Alley Stomp and Davis Street Blues. Hansontown was the brainchild of Daniel Dustin Hanson, a surgeon with the 34th Regiment, U.S. Colored Infrantry. Established in 1866 as a communal farming community for black Civil War veterans and freedmen to grow and sell crops, Hanson’s vision never materialized due to his death in 1868.