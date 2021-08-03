Cancel
Douglas, AZ

Homes for sale in Douglas: New listings

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 4 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Looking for a house in Douglas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Douglas listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyGV1_0bGWD27g00

1127 E 6Th Street, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,324 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Two for One deal! Main house is of adobe construction with brand new roof and fresh paint through out! Great starter home with spacious living and formal dining rooms, eat in kitchen has lots of cabinets and gas stove. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, family room w/wood burning fire place AND a basement which would be ideal for a man cave! Property in rear needs some work but would be a great mother in law suite or extra income rental. Lots of mature trees through out large lot including a fig and pomegranate tree! Buyers to verify school and any other pertinent information.

For open house information, contact Eva Paz, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6256773)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bleZi_0bGWD27g00

1247 E 12Th Street, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 1915

STUNNING two-story updated home in central Douglas! This beautiful property (with central A/C!) boasts 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, a modern kitchen (stainless steel stove and fridge in kitchen stay!), a HUGE backyard for entertaining (check out that grill island!) and so much more. From the welcoming front porch to the inside of the home, you will notice how well cared for this home has been and with 2,150 sq ft, there is plenty of room for all of your family. Don't miss out on this Douglas dream home! Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Angelica Bermudez, Realty Executives at 480-963-6000

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6260759)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2G74_0bGWD27g00

2003 E 10Th Street, Douglas, 85607

4 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Investor Special, fix up property with lots of potential. Sold as is, no repairs will be completed by seller. Four bedroom two bath house with a large lot. Large backyard with a Ramada and workshop. Estate sale, personal representative never occupied the property. Buyer to verify all information and complete their own due diligence. Utilities will not be turned on by the seller. Cash sale only.

For open house information, contact Marc I Martinez, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-207-0903

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22119737)

Douglas Voice

Douglas Voice

ABOUT

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

