Altus, OK

House hunt Altus: See what’s on the market now

Altus News Beat
 4 days ago

(Altus, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Altus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtWOy_0bGWD1Ex00

15878 S County Road 2088 Road, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

House includes 25 acres. The house is on 2 acres. The property South of the house has 5 acres and the property adjacent to the Northwest has 18 acres. There are 2 barns with space for a large motor home or trailer! There is Garden space and it is on Jackson County water! There is a well with good water. The back porch and the front porch has nice shades on all windows and doors that raise and lower for a beautiful view of the mountains! Personal items, furniture, tools, and equipment are not included with the sale of the land and house.

For open house information, contact Donna James, Coldwell Banker SW Heritage Realty at 580-482-7800

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-958794)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1KXD_0bGWD1Ex00

502 W Broadway Street, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Investment property located on West Broadway. The main house is a 2156 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. There are 2 other 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartments that will come with this property. Please call listing agent to scheduled a showing appointment.

For open house information, contact Ashlee Jack, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-959082)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1J0L_0bGWD1Ex00

224 W Pheasant Circle, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,753 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Don't miss out on this beautiful one of a kind ranch style home! With 3 bedrooms, 3 baths & an indoor Olympic style pool, this home has everything you will need! Home features primary bedroom on first floor with library/study right off of it & access to the pool from primary. Primary bathroom has jacuzzi tub, stand up shower & closets. Living room is open to dining & kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops & subzero commercial refrigerator. There are 2 large bedrooms upstairs with jack & Jill bathroom. At the top of the second floor is a second living area or game room. Anderson windows with plantation shutters. The indoor pool provides heating and cooling, windows protected with hurricane shutters. There is a half bath right off the pool area. Cellar is accessed from indoors providing a 10X12 concrete storm cellar. Living room has beautiful stone fireplace that runs off gas or wood burning.

For open house information, contact Haley Munro, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-955441)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfeCC_0bGWD1Ex00

1265 Canterbury Boulevard, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 3 Baths | $133,000 | Townhouse | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in English Village. Downstairs you will find a half bath, kitchen, living room and den. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Fresh paint, beautiful flooring, relaxing back porch and covered parking

For open house information, contact Neil Bonds, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-957142)

