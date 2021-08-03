Pokémon Unite Patch Notes To Be Implemented On August 4th

Pokemon Unite players can get their hands on another free Pokemon, but only for a limited time. The new MOBA-style game by The Pokemon Company and Tencent comes with a roster of 20 Pokemon, but players have to purchase most of these Pokemon using either real-world money or in-game currency obtained by playing matches. However, there are a limited number of Pokemon that players can get for free, including Crustle, a Defender with several intriguing moves. In order to get Crustle for free, players need to complete the Beginner Challenge, which consists of six sets of missions. A new set of missions is unlocked every day, with the reward for completing all six sets being the Dwebble Unite Licence.