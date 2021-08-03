Pokémon Unite Patch Notes To Be Implemented On August 4th
Pokémon Unite has come in strong for players on Nintendo Switch consoles, serving for many as their very first MOBA game. Of course, as such, this first nearly 2-week span from its public release to now has let players with a fresh perspective pick apart and analyze playable Pokémon characters and exploit (and therefore reveal) their flaws, be they too strong or not strong enough. Because of this, The Pokémon Company and Tencent have provided a patch for the game and released the notes for said update.bleedingcool.com
