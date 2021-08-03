ALDI debuts fresh layout in Collinsville
ALDI is welcoming shoppers back to its renovated Collinsville store after reopening last week. “We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon regional vice president for ALDI. “With the updated Collinsville store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”www.theintelligencer.com
