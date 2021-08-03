Cancel
Palmer, AK

House-hunt Palmer: What’s on the market

Palmer Today
 4 days ago

(PALMER, AK) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Palmer listings:

369 N Chugach Street, Palmer, 99645

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home on a 0.21 acre lot w/ a 0.12 acre second lot. Open concept floor plan, kitchen with island opens up to dining and living area. Half bath downstairs. Master is located upstairs w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, bathroom w/ dual sinks & separate room for toilet & shower. two bedrooms located upstairs, laundry room, and second full bathroom w/ dual sinks

Copyright © 2021 Alaska Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

9522 Blue Fox Drive, Palmer, 99645

3 Beds 1 Bath | $498,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful log home with fantastic mountain views. Two more nearly finished cabins. Only a mile from the new Hatcher Pass Ski Lodge and trails, and close to new ski lifts.. Entrepreneurs should check this out, tons of future potential. Fantastic place if you want a small farm or cabin rentals. Great south facing property to grow fruit trees. berries,, Add more BNB cabins or split lot.

Copyright © 2021 Alaska Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

