Pendleton-curious? These homes are on the market

817 Se 8Th St, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A low maintenance diamond with minimal traffic. Wether you are looking to downsize, upgrade or looking for your first home, this beauty offers all you will need. The 1254 sqft home includes a spacious living room for family and guest as well as a dining/ nook area leading into the kitchen with ample cupboard/ storage space for all your cooking and storage needs. Got toys? no problem! With driveway and street parking you can park your boat as well as store your toys in the garage!

712 Sw 29Th, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,039 Square Feet | Built in 1956

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1039 SQFT. home in Pendleton, Oregon has a level, oversized backyard and gentle sloping front for the perfect curb appeal! Many updates completed in the last 5yrs. including new roof, flooring, paint, floor and attic insulation, etc. Walking distance from Sherwood park, making this gem the perfect home to bring the whole family! Just a short drive from historic downtown Pendleton as well, come see this one before it is gone!

