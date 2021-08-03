Cancel
Athens, TX

Athens-curious? These homes are on the market

(Athens, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Athens. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAbP8_0bGWCqYM00

897 Cayuga Drive, Athens, 75751

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Whether you are downsizing or just starting, this is the place for you. Located minutes from downtown Athens and schools. Totally remolded, two years ago. Wood floors in living room and hallway, tile floors in kitchen and dining. New carpet in all of the bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Connie Meadors, Keller Williams Realty - Cedar Creek Lake Properties at 972-772-7000

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95678)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3owW_0bGWCqYM00

1020 Crestway Drive, Athens, 75751

3 Beds 4 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,088 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This spacious home sits on almost a full acre and has been remodeled with lots of custom features and a modern country charm. Amenities include a large kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, farmhouse sink, island, breakfast area with wbfp, formal dining, formal living, large den w/wbfp, split bedrooms, lots of storage and much more. Outdoor amenities include a large screened in back patio, courtyard, deck, workshop/shed, sprinkler system with a separate well and much more.

For open house information, contact Jason Echols, Echols Real Estate Associates at 903-675-7575

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95487)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0BMN_0bGWCqYM00

149 Shoreline Drive, Star Harbor, 75148

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 2020

WOW ! If you have not seen the sunset from this home your truly missing out! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is definitely stunning with grand windows as soon as you walk in,you're at the lake. Your outdoor patio gives you one of the best seats on Cedar Creek Lake. Home complete with granite countertops,gas stove, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom down stairs with soaker tub and dual head shower. Enjoy entertaining with party deck boat house,pwc lift,and fishing boat lift. Home sets on wide open water! Deep water at the boat dock.This is the ultimate lake home!

For open house information, contact Lynsey Grissom, Keller Williams Realty at 972-938-2222

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14638476)

3950 Loop 7, Athens, 75751

2 Beds 1 Bath | $825,000 | Farm | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2013

OUTDOOR PLAYGROUND...BRING YOUR FISHING POLES AND YOUR ATV'S. 54 ACRES MOSTLY WOODED WITH 2 PONDS AND A 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH BARDOMINIUM - A PERFECT SET UP FOR WEEKEND GETAWAYS OR JUST LAID BACK LIVING. APPROXIMATELY 1,600SF OF LIVING SPACE, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, WITH UPSCALE AMENITIES AND 1600SF OF COVERED SPACE FOR YOUR OUTDOOR TOYS. UNDERGROUND ELECTRIC, DEEP WELL, 2 GAZEBOS, SEVERAL GORGEOUS BUILDING SITES. FENCED ON 3 SIDES.

For open house information, contact Trish Mcguffey, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14576909)

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

