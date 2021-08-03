Athens-curious? These homes are on the market

(Athens, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Athens. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

897 Cayuga Drive, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Whether you are downsizing or just starting, this is the place for you. Located minutes from downtown Athens and schools. Totally remolded, two years ago. Wood floors in living room and hallway, tile floors in kitchen and dining. New carpet in all of the bedrooms.

1020 Crestway Drive, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 4 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,088 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This spacious home sits on almost a full acre and has been remodeled with lots of custom features and a modern country charm. Amenities include a large kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, farmhouse sink, island, breakfast area with wbfp, formal dining, formal living, large den w/wbfp, split bedrooms, lots of storage and much more. Outdoor amenities include a large screened in back patio, courtyard, deck, workshop/shed, sprinkler system with a separate well and much more.

149 Shoreline Drive, Star Harbor, 75148 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 2020

WOW ! If you have not seen the sunset from this home your truly missing out! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is definitely stunning with grand windows as soon as you walk in,you're at the lake. Your outdoor patio gives you one of the best seats on Cedar Creek Lake. Home complete with granite countertops,gas stove, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom down stairs with soaker tub and dual head shower. Enjoy entertaining with party deck boat house,pwc lift,and fishing boat lift. Home sets on wide open water! Deep water at the boat dock.This is the ultimate lake home!

3950 Loop 7, Athens, 75751 2 Beds 1 Bath | $825,000 | Farm | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2013

OUTDOOR PLAYGROUND...BRING YOUR FISHING POLES AND YOUR ATV'S. 54 ACRES MOSTLY WOODED WITH 2 PONDS AND A 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH BARDOMINIUM - A PERFECT SET UP FOR WEEKEND GETAWAYS OR JUST LAID BACK LIVING. APPROXIMATELY 1,600SF OF LIVING SPACE, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, WITH UPSCALE AMENITIES AND 1600SF OF COVERED SPACE FOR YOUR OUTDOOR TOYS. UNDERGROUND ELECTRIC, DEEP WELL, 2 GAZEBOS, SEVERAL GORGEOUS BUILDING SITES. FENCED ON 3 SIDES.

