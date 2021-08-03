The ultimate guide to Florida’s quirkiest tourist attractions

Coral Castle – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Madhu Koneru. Most know Florida for its world-class theme parks, beautiful beaches, and hot weather, but do you know about its haunted dolls and castles? Florida is home to quirky, bizarre, and just plain unusual tourist attractions. These spots may not attract the millions of tourists that run to Disney, but they have certainly earned their fame. Consider this list of tourist attractions if you want to take a funky little detour on your next Florida visit.