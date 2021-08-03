Xolo Maridueña Has Been Cast as Blue Beetle for HBO Max

Early Monday, it was reported that DC was looking to tap actor Xolo Maridueña for the role of Blue Beetle, and it looks like the casting choice is now official!. First reported by The Wrap, we learned that Maridueña was being sought out by DC/Warner Bros. for the upcoming HBO Max film. Now, Adam Couch, an editor for The Hollywood Reporter, shared a red-carpet photo from The Suicide Squad with confirmation of the actor's involvement. In the photo, Maridueña is alongside Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto, with a message that reads, "#BlueBeetle has arrived at #TheSuicideSquad ! Director Angel Manuel Soto and Warners execs surprised Xolo Maridueña with the news at dinner just last night".