Mineral Wells, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Mineral Wells

Posted by 
Mineral Wells Journal
 4 days ago

(Mineral Wells, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mineral Wells. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmKoB_0bGWCkVE00

2008 Concho Court, Millsap, 76066

4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another beauty from Barcelona Custom Homes! This 4 bedroom 2 full bath with an office sits on a cut de sac just minutes from Weatherford. Completion date is set for September 8th.

For open house information, contact Jacob Link, The Platinum Group Real Estate at 817-559-7304

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14631166)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yk94V_0bGWCkVE00

3456 N Fm 52, Weatherford, 76088

3 Beds 3 Baths | $835,000 | Farm | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome to Paradise just outside of Whitt, commuting distance from DFW. This 32-acre property is the perfect size for horses featuring a one-acre stocked pond directly off the master suite porch. This home has a true wrap-around porch, a fire-pit for entertaining, a metal shop with electrical as well as multiple storage buildings. Inside this contemporary cabin built in 2018, you will find wonderful views of the property, high ceilings, open concept kitchen-living including open upstairs loft living areas. The master suite features an original clawfoot tub and a large separate shower. This property is a true gem nestled off the road full of pecan, oak trees, including coastal and native grasses for animals.

For open house information, contact Jacob Ascher, Team Freedom Real Estate at 817-779-3427

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14611107)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjCRQ_0bGWCkVE00

505 Nw 25Th Street, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,694 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Genuine Treasure! Definitely Defines a Leisurely Lifestyle. Located in the NW part of town. Exceeds all Standards. Plantation Shutters Granite countertops, Large Master Bedroom, tiled bath and tiled separate shower, brick fireplace, open concept with the kitchen and living room. Privacy fence, Well, Landscaped, Pergola, Luxury Plank, tile and carpet, and much more... Must see! RARE FIND. MOVE IN READY.

For open house information, contact Margaret Terry, SOURCE 1 REAL ESTATE - Mineral Wells at 940-325-9144

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14599697)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA4Hg_0bGWCkVE00

2333 Mcclendon Road, Peaster, 76088

4 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home has all the bells and whistles. Foamed Encapsulation! True onsite hand scraped hardwood floors. Great trim out details. The most grand master bathroom suite with dual shower and centered tub. Great upgrades with granite tops throughout and undermount sinks. Whirlpool stainless appliances. Designer tile kitchen backsplash, stone and tile tub and shower surrounds. High ceilings with Crown Molding in areas. Openers for the 3 car garage and many energy efficient features. Heat pump AC system, and dual pane Low E windows. Complete with third party 2-10 warranty by Strucsure Home Warranty. Great trees and open space on this lot. Peaster ISD!

For open house information, contact Kristen Ducat, KLT REAL ESTATE, LLC at 817-565-3351

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14639219)

Comments / 0

Mineral Wells, TX
111
Followers
312
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

