See Leonardo DiCaprio as Anakin Skywalker in the prequels with stunning video
No matter your feelings about the Star Wars prequel trilogy, you can’t deny the impact it’s had on the franchise. ’90s kids all remember how fun it was to finally go see a Star Wars movie on the big screen, the memes that have come out of the trilogy are unbeatable, and the cast of the three films is certainly star-studded. But a couple of actors from the prequels weren’t super famous at the time. One example would be Hayden Christensen.dorksideoftheforce.com
Comments / 0