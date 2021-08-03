See Leonardo DiCaprio as Anakin Skywalker in the prequels with stunning video

Leonardo DiCaprio might have a lookalike in the Buckeye State — and the doppelgänger is going viral. The Ohio man made quite an impression on his new coworkers, who immediately connected him to the award-winning actor. One of those coworkers, Cody, shared with Newsweek: "On (James’) first day of work we were joking around and I told him, man you kind of look like Leonardo DiCraprio. And he said, yeah I've heard that once or twice in my life. So from there it just became a running gag, at work we call him Leo, we don't call him James, we literally call him Leo."