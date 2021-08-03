House hunt Bay City: See what’s on the market now

(Bay City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bay City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2608 Wofford Rd, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in 1986

COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY AMENITIES! CHARMING 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON 1/2 ACRE LOT. KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS. UTILITY ROOM OFF KITCHEN. ONE BEDROOM HAS A NICE BUILT-IN DESK, GREAT FOR AN OFFICE. GARAGE IS OVER 1000 SQ.FT., LOTS OF EXTRA ROOM FOR STORAGE. HOUSE IS ON CITY WATER, BUT THERE IS A WELL FOR WATERING THE YARD. NICE STORAGE BUILDING BEHIND GARAGE

For open house information, contact Bettie Granberry, All Star Real Estate at 979-245-7827

1014 Bay Ridge Blvd., Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful home ready for a new family! No back neighbors & an empty lot next door offers privacy. Large living room features laminate flooring & crown molding. Arched doorways open to kitchen with granite counters, center island, pantry, under-cabinet lighting and dining area. Split floorplan offers privacy, with 2 secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, and guest bath. Primary bedroom has tray-ceiling with ambient lighting, along with en-suite bath. Two walk-in closets, a separate whirlpool tub, double sinks, granite counters & separate shower complete the space. Great backyard! Call today!

For open house information, contact Dianne Stone, Coldwell Banker United Realtors at 979-297-1226

3409 Avenue K, Other, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,227 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great home in a well desired neighborhood. This 3 bedroom home has been very well maintained with Solid Pine Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Jetted Bathtub and fenced in backyard. There are two storage buildings in back yard, which can be used as a "She Shed", "Man Cave" or workshop. One of the Storage Buildings is currently being used as a dog house. All bedrooms are oversized, which provide plenty of room for large furniture or a combo bedroom/office. You can enjoy your morning coffee sitting outside, watching the squirrels running thru the pecan trees.

For open house information, contact Delia Rodriguez, Redding & Associates at 361-573-5225

18442 Fm 521, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home on approx. 2.5 acres. This property is ready to move in and includes 4 stall horse/cattle barn, 30x40 pole barn/shop, fenced, and two large pecan trees in the front yard. Country living only 12 miles to Bay City, 10 miles to Matagorda, and 6 miles to STP.

For open house information, contact Roger Chambers, Market Realty, Inc. at 979-836-6900