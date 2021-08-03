Take a look at these homes for sale in Bainbridge

(Bainbridge, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bainbridge than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

201 River Road, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,657 Square Feet | Built in 1990

PRICED TO SELL! This property has a very neat lot with water on 3 sides. Low maintenance brick ranch with a brand new metal roof. This is a very affordable property with access to the big lake on Lake Seminole. Buy as your vacation home, primary residence, or investment property. This one will surely not disappoint. Come and see today!

801 Chason, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Investor Special !! Concrete block 2 /3 bedroom 1 bath main house with separate rentable 2 bedroom 1 bath detached studio apartment. Main house needs kitchen and bath rehab. This is what investors look for - great neighborhood of well kept homes and landscaped yards. Will be a great rental or flip potential.

725 Rose Circle, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 1 Bath | $155,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Listing Agent is owner. Listing Agent is related to Listing Broker. 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Home is currently occupied

161 Middle Street, Colquitt, 39837 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great opportunity for a 3 bed 1 bath home in Colquitt, GA. Current tenant is on a month to month lease and paying $450/mo. The metal roof is less than 3 years old. Seller will owner finance with the following terms: 15% down payment, 8% fixed interest rate, 15 year amortization. Come see today! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Georgia & Florida.

