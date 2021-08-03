July weather ends with sizzle

July weather never produced the fry an egg on the sidewalk temperatures often seen during the month, but it did heat up toward the end.

National Weather Service information from Athens Municipal Airport shows the average high was 89.2 degrees, below the annual rate of 92.6. In July 2020, the average high was 94.4.

While firecracker hot temperatures are often the case in July, the 2021 version of the month didn’t live up to its reputation until it was two-thirds done.

After hitting 91 degrees on July 1, the July 4 weekend was unusually cool. The temperature reached 86 on the 2nd and only 84 on the 3rd.

After a brief warm-up another cool front brought the high back to 84 degrees on July 9. A cooler day of came on July 12, only 81 degrees. A brief rain shower on July 19 brought the lowest high temperature of the month, peaking at 79.

The “dog days of summer” set in on the 22nd, beginning a string of 90 plus temperatures that remained until the end of the month. The temperature hit 95 for the first time on the 27th and returned to that spot on July 29 and July 30, the hottest mark reached during the month.

Rainfall measured 3.29 inches for the month. July 11 brought the biggest total, 1.25 inches. Another significant precipitation reading was on July 7 when .93 of an inch fell. The July average is 2.11 inches.

The beginning of August brought a return to the cooler, rainier weather of early August.

NWS reports show a thunderstorm tracked through Athens shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday. By the end of the hour an inch of rain had been recorded. The shower activity picked up again in the 5 p.m hour with a rainfall of about two-tenths of an inch.