Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TX

July weather ends with sizzle

By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
Posted by 
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9WLs_0bGWCZk700

July weather never produced the fry an egg on the sidewalk temperatures often seen during the month, but it did heat up toward the end.

National Weather Service information from Athens Municipal Airport shows the average high was 89.2 degrees, below the annual rate of 92.6. In July 2020, the average high was 94.4.

While firecracker hot temperatures are often the case in July, the 2021 version of the month didn’t live up to its reputation until it was two-thirds done.

After hitting 91 degrees on July 1, the July 4 weekend was unusually cool. The temperature reached 86 on the 2nd and only 84 on the 3rd.

After a brief warm-up another cool front brought the high back to 84 degrees on July 9. A cooler day of came on July 12, only 81 degrees. A brief rain shower on July 19 brought the lowest high temperature of the month, peaking at 79.

The “dog days of summer” set in on the 22nd, beginning a string of 90 plus temperatures that remained until the end of the month. The temperature hit 95 for the first time on the 27th and returned to that spot on July 29 and July 30, the hottest mark reached during the month.

Rainfall measured 3.29 inches for the month. July 11 brought the biggest total, 1.25 inches. Another significant precipitation reading was on July 7 when .93 of an inch fell. The July average is 2.11 inches.

The beginning of August brought a return to the cooler, rainier weather of early August.

NWS reports show a thunderstorm tracked through Athens shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday. By the end of the hour an inch of rain had been recorded. The shower activity picked up again in the 5 p.m hour with a rainfall of about two-tenths of an inch.

Comments / 0

Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
1K+
Followers
62
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shower#Temperature#National Weather Service#Rainier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden signs bill awarding Congressional Gold Medal to Jan. 6 officers

President Biden on Thursday signed legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for protecting our Capitol. Maybe even more importantly, for protecting our Constitution. And, saving the lives...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy