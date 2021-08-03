Single-family homes for sale in Hannibal

(HANNIBAL, MO) Looking for a house in Hannibal? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Hannibal listings:

151 Saturn, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath brick home located in an established neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and the hospital. Full basement that walks out to a large fenced back yard. Home features an iWave air purifier (when air passes over the iWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens and other airborne particles, creating a healthy environment). Other great features include a walk out deck off dining room, a large family room in the basement, storage room, an attached garage, and newer carpet. Great potential for a new family! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Kassondra Terrill, Ravenscraft Realty at 573-221-0555

523 South Hayden, Hannibal, 63401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 957 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Affordable price for this 2 bedroom bungalow with two outbuildings. Lots of updates make this home ready to move in. Laundry on main level. Updated kitchen and bath. Newer flooring throughout. Level lot. Beat the high rent market. Call today for a viewing.

For open house information, contact Kristy Trevathan, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

4331 West Ely, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Do not miss this opportunity to own a country property within the city limits of Hannibal!! Nestled on just under 2 acres with a 2 car garage on the main level and a 2 car basement garage plus barn storage, this recently renovated home has so much to offer. Not only on its own beautiful land but backing up to a city park. The main level has around 2280 square feet with just over 1000 finished in the lower level. You will love the the updated kitchen with newer flooring, cabinets, appliances, counter tops, light fixtures, wainscoting in the dining room, white washed fireplace, updated laundry room, renovated bathroom, newly finished basement, and so much more. Call today!

For open house information, contact Sheri Neisen, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

329 Magnolia Ave., Hannibal, 63401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,061 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Covered front porch welcomes you to this 2-bedroom bungalow! Natural woodwork, hardwood flooring under carpet, built in's in dining room, windows replaced, & high-efficiency furnace are some of the perks. Main floor laundry. Side enclosed porch off kitchen. Fenced back yard with lots of flowers to enjoy. Older detached garage off easily accessed alley. No hills to get here! So handy to Mark Twain School. Full unfinished basement gets wet, but is a place to go in a storm!

For open house information, contact Sue Giroux, Plowman & Assoc., Inc at 573-248-8716