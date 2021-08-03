Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hannibal, MO

Single-family homes for sale in Hannibal

Posted by 
Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 4 days ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) Looking for a house in Hannibal? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Hannibal listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlrVO_0bGWCYrO00

151 Saturn, Hannibal, 63401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath brick home located in an established neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and the hospital. Full basement that walks out to a large fenced back yard. Home features an iWave air purifier (when air passes over the iWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens and other airborne particles, creating a healthy environment). Other great features include a walk out deck off dining room, a large family room in the basement, storage room, an attached garage, and newer carpet. Great potential for a new family! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Kassondra Terrill, Ravenscraft Realty at 573-221-0555

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21050800)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFMgG_0bGWCYrO00

523 South Hayden, Hannibal, 63401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 957 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Affordable price for this 2 bedroom bungalow with two outbuildings. Lots of updates make this home ready to move in. Laundry on main level. Updated kitchen and bath. Newer flooring throughout. Level lot. Beat the high rent market. Call today for a viewing.

For open house information, contact Kristy Trevathan, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21037611)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uLgP_0bGWCYrO00

4331 West Ely, Hannibal, 63401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Do not miss this opportunity to own a country property within the city limits of Hannibal!! Nestled on just under 2 acres with a 2 car garage on the main level and a 2 car basement garage plus barn storage, this recently renovated home has so much to offer. Not only on its own beautiful land but backing up to a city park. The main level has around 2280 square feet with just over 1000 finished in the lower level. You will love the the updated kitchen with newer flooring, cabinets, appliances, counter tops, light fixtures, wainscoting in the dining room, white washed fireplace, updated laundry room, renovated bathroom, newly finished basement, and so much more. Call today!

For open house information, contact Sheri Neisen, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21053951)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ze4pz_0bGWCYrO00

329 Magnolia Ave., Hannibal, 63401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,061 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Covered front porch welcomes you to this 2-bedroom bungalow! Natural woodwork, hardwood flooring under carpet, built in's in dining room, windows replaced, & high-efficiency furnace are some of the perks. Main floor laundry. Side enclosed porch off kitchen. Fenced back yard with lots of flowers to enjoy. Older detached garage off easily accessed alley. No hills to get here! So handy to Mark Twain School. Full unfinished basement gets wet, but is a place to go in a storm!

For open house information, contact Sue Giroux, Plowman & Assoc., Inc at 573-248-8716

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21052318)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Hannibal Times

Hannibal Times

Hannibal, MO
101
Followers
301
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Hannibal, MO
Real Estate
Hannibal, MO
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Financial Advisors#Hardwood Flooring#Americans#Iwave#Ravenscraft Realty#Prestige Realty Inc#Mark Twain School#Plowman Assoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy