Check out these Walterboro homes on the market

1305 Brittlebank Road, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 4 Baths | $199,000 | Mobile Home | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This beautiful home surrounded by vibrant landscaping and an expansive yard is waiting for you! Stunning laminate floors, elegant crown molding, refined two-toned walls with chair railing, and vaulted ceilings will immediately catch your attention upon entering this home. A formal living room and dining area will be the perfect setting for quiet evenings at home. The kitchen boasts matching appliances and plenty of counter space and storage opening up to the family room with the coziest fireplace. A bonus room is available that will be great for gaming, reading, or enjoying a good cup of coffee in the morning. The master bedroom is a true retreat with a closet for storage and a luxurious en suite bathroom with his and hers vanities and a large garden tub. The other 2 bedrooms are generous in size and share access to a full hall bath. The home also features 2 half baths and an attached 2 car garage for your convenience. A large sundeck, covered patio area, and an above ground pool will ensure that you can make the most of those warm Summer days in the privacy of your fenced-in backyard. Summers will never be the same!! Enjoy being close to all Downtown Walterboro has to offer which includes great shopping, dining, and beautiful parks. Come see your new home today!!

306 Peachtree Road, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great investor opportunity! This property would look great with a $40k-$50k investment. Absolute Bargain! Unbelievable Price! Priced low and firm for your pre-approved buyer who wants a great deal on a super home. Hurry, it won't last long at this low-low price, so do your buyer a favor and go and show this property today. Investor/ Handyman special. Great opportunity to add a lot of value in this highly sought after neighborhood.

7826 Sniders Highway, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 1 Bath | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1949

WELCOME TO A 64.5 ACRE MAGICAL RETREAT! A true paradise offering multifunctional living. From the stunning Stone (gated) entrance, following a live oak-lined drive, one passes 3 acres of existing muscadine grapevines complete with irrigation system. An annual grape festival allows for additional income if desired. A 5 acre Pecan Grove has also been utilized as a backdrop for weddings/events on this exclusive property. A 22 Acre Coastal Bermuda hay field produces 60 bales (800 lbs) of hay, three times annually. The existing 3,400 sqft climate-controlled wedding event facility has seating capacity for 250 guests. Commercial grade restroom facilities along with separate catering room equipped with stainless steel sinks and refrigeration unit provide optimal service. All chairs and tables convey with property sale. 4 existing ponds are stocked for the avid fisherman. This property also hosts abundance wildlife, making it even more exceptional for outdoor lovers. 8 foot fencing surrounds 40 acres of this pristine property with 1320 lineal fencing along roadway. The original home that exists on the property could be maintained as a private retreat or utilized as a Wedding/Event center. This unique property is centrally located within 1 hour driving distance from Charleston, Savannah, or Columbia, allowing for an exclusive weekend retreat. For the discriminate business entrepreneur or for the ultimate weekend "getaway," this property has it all!

505 Warren St, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This charming brick ranch home is nestled on a quiet street in a great established neighborhood in the heart of Walterboro. The front porch welcomes you home and is a great place for your rocking chairs. As you enter, you're greeted by new carpet in the living room, fresh paint, and a nice floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The eat-in kitchen boasts new ceramic tile flooring, ample cabinet and counter space, and a dining area. You'll find new carpet in the bedrooms. The large backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, Historic Downtown Walterboro. It's also just a short drive to I-95. Come see your new home, today!

