Hasbro Reveals First TMNT x Power Rangers Crossover Figures
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers are crossing over once again as Hasbro reveals their new collaboration figures. TMNT and the Rangers have crossover before in live action in 1998 with Power Rangers in Space. However, the Boom! Studios comic took changed it all up as the turtle teamed up with everyone's favorite Mighty Morphin' heroes. The Turtles even Morphed themselves, wearing some of the iconic suits from the series, and Hasbro is bringing them to life with a special set of figures. Starting us off first is Leonardo and Donatello as the Blue and Black Mighty Morphin' Rangers.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0