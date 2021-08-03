Hasbro Reveals First TMNT x Power Rangers Crossover Figures

Snake Eyes is now in theaters, and Hasbro is going all out for it. A whole new line of all ages figures are hitting stores, which we took a look at a few weeks ago. Now, however, is when the GI Joe collectors can get excited. The Classified line has some new additions, featuring Snake Eyes, Baroness, and Storm Shadow from the film, and the team at Hasbro was kind enough to send over the figures for us to take a look at. Let's do that now and see why even if you were not the biggest fan of the film, the Snake Eyes versions of these characters are worthy additions to your ranks.