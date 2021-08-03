Homes for sale in Ottawa: New listings

(OTTAWA, IL) Looking for a house in Ottawa? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1230 Illinois Street, Lasalle, 61301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautiful brick home in a quiet LaSalle neighborhood, walking distance to Hegler Park. Nicely updated kitchen with newer stainless steal appliances. This home has three bedrooms, two upstairs and one down, and two full bathrooms. The large backyard is fenced in with white vinyl fencing.

684 Oak Court, Marseilles, 61341 3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Stunning and immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on 1.3 wooded acres! Gleaming hardwood flooring. Abundance of natural light throughout. The upper level features a 10x20 loft overlooking the open two story foyer, three spacious bedrooms, and a full bath. The large master bedroom offers a soaring cathedral ceiling, private bath, and walk-in closet. You'll love the newly finished room in the daylight basement would be perfect for a rec room, office, craft room, and more! Convenient first floor laundry. Eat-in kitchen includes a breakfast bar and dining area with a glass door leading to a deck overlooking the private, wooded back yard. Attached 2+ car garage. Roof 2016. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Minutes from I-80. Agent related.

530 Christie Street, Ottawa, 61350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom 2 full bath home located on Ottawa's southside. New roof(July 2021) on both house and garage, Furnace(2 years old), AC(1 year old) and water heater(5 years old). Full bath and laundry on main level. Fenced in back yard. All dimensions are approximate.

222 Desoto Street, Ottawa, 61350 4 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,281 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Beautiful, traditional 4 bedroom, 3 bath house with finished attic on Ottawa's north side. Home has original trim & hardwood flooring. New furnace in 2021, new roof in 2019, newer siding, & new windows & sliding door to deck in kitchen. Large rooms, finished attic, fenced yard with above ground pool & trampoline. Alley access to 2 car garage. Great location - close to grade school & downtown Ottawa. A home you must see!

