Suárez will first head to Nashville, Tenn., where he will compete in Saturday’s Trans Am TA2 race as part of the inaugural Music City Grand Prix IndyCar Series weekend. Suárez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion and first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race, will drive the No. 75 Chevrolet Camaro for Silver Hare Racing with sponsorship from Wesley Financial Group.