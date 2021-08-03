Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrenceburg, TN

Top homes for sale in Lawrenceburg

Posted by 
Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 4 days ago

(Lawrenceburg, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lawrenceburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NL68H_0bGWCNOd00

325 Good Hope Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464

7 Beds 6 Baths | $869,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,020 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful custom built home with so much space! Walk out basement with driveway allows for a separate living quarters complete with kitchen, living room and bedroom. This home boasts 7 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. There is also a media room in the basement with a 7ft screen projector and surround sound. The home has a security system with cameras and a buried propane tank. The basement also includes an awesome unfinished storage area which is over 1200 sq ft.

For open house information, contact Gina Old, RE/MAX PROS at 931-762-1126

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2275007)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ycQm_0bGWCNOd00

34 Marcella Falls Rd, Ethridge, 38456

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great New Open Floor Plan; 3 BR, 2 BA Home on .75 Acre Level Lot; Kitchen has Designated Dining Area, Granite Countertops, White Shaker Cabinets & Black Island w/ Eat-in Area; 9' Ceilings and LVP Flooring Throughout; Large Master BR has Huge WIC; Master BA has Freestanding Tub, Walk-in Shower, Water Closet & Double Vanity; Entrance from 2 Car Garage into Mudroom; Nice Size Laundry Room; Covered Front & Back Porches; Picture is a Rendering; Exterior will vary some; 1 Mile to Hwy 43

For open house information, contact Lori Dawn Garner, ABR, SRES, Keller Williams Realty at 615-302-4242

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2266887)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkoE9_0bGWCNOd00

410 Weakley Creek Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This custom built brick home has it all. It has a huge great room, formal living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a nice 1.14 acre lot, fenced in back yard, a year old roof, 2 car garage, concrete driveway, granite countertops, SS appliances, tile shower and so much more. This house is very spacious and is designed beautifully inside. Convenient to anywhere in town. This home is perfect for entertaining and has a lot to offer. Showings will being on 7/20/21.

For open house information, contact Brad Story, Keller Williams - Hood Company at 931-762-5816

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2273526)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwDQ2_0bGWCNOd00

151 Dunkle Rd, E, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A great starter home in a very desired location east of Lawrenceburg in the New Prospect community in a quiet neighborhood. Large back yard with lots of room for the kids to play and family get togethers. Nice 8 X 14 deck, 30 X 20 shed large enough for lots of storage and can be used for a one car garage. Well kept with 1 year old metal roof, replacement windows. A must see.

For open house information, contact Ron Fisher, RE/MAX PROS at 931-762-1126

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2244384)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
208
Followers
325
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite Countertops#Lvp Flooring Throughout#Wic#Mudroom#Nice Size Laundry Room#Abr#Sres#Ss Appliances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy