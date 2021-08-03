Top homes for sale in Lawrenceburg

(Lawrenceburg, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lawrenceburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

325 Good Hope Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464 7 Beds 6 Baths | $869,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,020 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful custom built home with so much space! Walk out basement with driveway allows for a separate living quarters complete with kitchen, living room and bedroom. This home boasts 7 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. There is also a media room in the basement with a 7ft screen projector and surround sound. The home has a security system with cameras and a buried propane tank. The basement also includes an awesome unfinished storage area which is over 1200 sq ft.

34 Marcella Falls Rd, Ethridge, 38456 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great New Open Floor Plan; 3 BR, 2 BA Home on .75 Acre Level Lot; Kitchen has Designated Dining Area, Granite Countertops, White Shaker Cabinets & Black Island w/ Eat-in Area; 9' Ceilings and LVP Flooring Throughout; Large Master BR has Huge WIC; Master BA has Freestanding Tub, Walk-in Shower, Water Closet & Double Vanity; Entrance from 2 Car Garage into Mudroom; Nice Size Laundry Room; Covered Front & Back Porches; Picture is a Rendering; Exterior will vary some; 1 Mile to Hwy 43

410 Weakley Creek Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464 3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This custom built brick home has it all. It has a huge great room, formal living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a nice 1.14 acre lot, fenced in back yard, a year old roof, 2 car garage, concrete driveway, granite countertops, SS appliances, tile shower and so much more. This house is very spacious and is designed beautifully inside. Convenient to anywhere in town. This home is perfect for entertaining and has a lot to offer. Showings will being on 7/20/21.

151 Dunkle Rd, E, Lawrenceburg, 38464 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A great starter home in a very desired location east of Lawrenceburg in the New Prospect community in a quiet neighborhood. Large back yard with lots of room for the kids to play and family get togethers. Nice 8 X 14 deck, 30 X 20 shed large enough for lots of storage and can be used for a one car garage. Well kept with 1 year old metal roof, replacement windows. A must see.

