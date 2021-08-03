Cancel
River Falls, WI

House-hunt River Falls: What’s on the market

(RIVER FALLS, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the River Falls area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the River Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIBfB_0bGWCLdB00

565 Alexander Avenue, Ellsworth, 54011

2 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Better than new! This great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features a 3 car attached garage, open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, main floor laundry, cute front porch, pretty landscaping and a great deck! Lots of room in lower level to add more bedrooms or living space!

For open house information, contact Laurie Larsen, Century 21 Affiliated at 715-386-8207

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6017654)

See more property details

210 W Summit Avenue, Ellsworth, 54011

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Classic 2 Story charmer with desirable in town location near local park is ready for you! Fabulous kitchen boasts a big center island, plenty of cabinetry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and laminate wood flooring! Good sized formal dining room features cased openings and beautiful original woodwork that flows into the living room with open staircase to the upper level with three bedrooms and a tiled 3/4 bath! Generously sized back entry with laundry offers tiled floors and leads to the large exposed aggregate patio surrounding by nice landscaping! Great curb appeal thanks to the metal siding with shutters and new Trex decking on the rebuilt covered front porch! Oversized 26x28 detached garage has lots of cabinetry and a fold down table perfect for a Man Cave as well as an asphalt driveway! Make this well kept home yours today!

For open house information, contact Jason McGrath, RE/MAX Results at 715-273-4077

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6070783)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOuTe_0bGWCLdB00

N7681 780Th Street, River Falls, 54022

3 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,281 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Compelling location for those who love their privacy. The perfect blend of nature & seclusion is what this peaceful & scenic 35+ acre sanctuary offers. A long wooded & picturesque meandering driveway leads you up to the home that is perched on a private knoll in the woods. A welcoming front porch greets you into the lovely 3 bedroom, 4 bath two story home highlighted by an abundance of windows, hardwood flooring, mission trim & doors & great spaces to unplug & enjoy the silence. The bright & efficient kitchen offers a handy snack bar, walk-in pantry & hardwood flooring. The adjacent dining area opens onto the inviting backyard deck that provides the perfect spot for morning coffee. The upper level includes the owner’s bedroom with a private full bath & two additional bedrooms are served by a full bath. The lower level walkout provides a family room, a full bath, & French doors that open into an office/den. You will love the 48 x 30 triple car garage with metal siding & roof.

For open house information, contact Aaron Cudd, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6018249)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9dqH_0bGWCLdB00

761 Packer Drive, Hudson Twp, 54016

4 Beds 3 Baths | $574,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,415 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome home to your custom built home by local builder Hokness Construction. This amazing opportunity is on Packer Drive in beautiful Hudson, WI. This home has been updated to included a brand new driveway, new laminate flooring and carpet throughout, and soon to be installed new countertops! Maple hardwood flooring through the main level. New appliances, countertops, sink & tile backsplash will be installed *OR* an allowance can be applied for you to choose these items to your own liking. Custom hickory cabinets in this beautiful kitchen allow for ample storage. Relax with friends and family while sitting by the fireplace and enjoy the abundance of nature through your Anderson windows. All four bedrooms and laundry on the same level. Beautiful master en suite with his & her vanity and walk-in tile shower. Basement allows for a blank canvas to finish as you wish w/ a 200 amp service, 9 ft ceilings, in floor heat w/ a walkout to paver patio and firepit. You will NOT be disappointed!

For open house information, contact Jesse Penman, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6017480)

See more property details

