Take a look at these homes for sale in Cleveland

(Cleveland, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cleveland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

145 Indiana Boulevard, Demorest, 30535 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | 3,416 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Charming home on lovely lot! This home, located in the heart of Demorest, offers ample living spaces amongst beautiful, mature landscaping. The residence features wood flooring, stonework in the lower level, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. Wood cabinetry as well as a desk space help to make the kitchen a welcome gathering spot for the whole family. The kitchen also flows easily into both dining and living areas. Because of the home’s numerous rooms, you can personalize the spaces to fit your lifestyle. The large back deck is ideal for outdoor entertaining with family and friends. Additionally, an outbuilding is perfect for storing lawn care or workshop tools. Convenient to Piedmont University, shopping, and dining, this is a property you don’t want to miss!

16 Bahn Erlenbruck, Helen, 30545 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 2001

If you have been looking for the perfect Vacation Home within an hour to hour 1/2 from Atlanta Metro Area,....STOP NOW, YOU FOUND IT! This 3 BR, 3BA home located in Prestigious Innsbruck Golf and Country Club Resort is amazing. If your goal is to enjoy a second home and use it also as an Air BnB or VRBO, you can't go wrong. SOLD COMPLETELY FURNISHED! House features 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths, full kitchen and laundry on the main 2 floors with bsmt area being a separate suite of 1 bedroom, kitchen, bath and it's own laundry facility. Two rentals for the price of 1, or a great 3 bed 3 bath forever home with teen or in law suite! The beautiful Bavarian Village of Helen has something for everyone if and when you can convince yourself to venture from the Innsbruck Resort! Rafting, Tubing, Water Park , Hiking, Trout Fishing , Wonderful Restaurants and of course, the Shopping.

1238 Deer Woods Trail, Cleveland, 30528 3 Beds 2 Baths | $378,000 | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Vacation Living in North GA Mountains on Town Creek River! Fabulous trout stream out your door on 3.49 acres with a 3Br/2Ba home + stunning pool, 2 car attached garage and a cedar outbuilding/garage with large workshop! Recent exterior upgrades include: New pool deck, new pool liner and heater. Metal roof was recently sealed and painted. Exterior was recently power washed! Interior has an inviting cabin feel with family room with fireplace, open beam ceiling, kitchen with newer gas range, 3 door refrigerator! Open concept kitchen /Dining & Family Room. Opens to two huge covered decks overlooking the trout stream. Rock away the hours listening to the flowing water! 2BR (including Master) on main. There is a 1BR, Full Bath and sitting room suite with built-ins downstairs. Suite includes a separate, private entrance and second adjacent deck overlooking river and wooded grounds. Home is set on high ground - not in flood zone. Located in North GA winery Country! Property around house surrounded by hydrangea and butterfly bushes! Simply paradise!

27 Meadow Crest Drive, Cleveland, 30528 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Don't miss out on this one! Well maintained home on over an acre with year around mountain views and your own wooded private back yard! This is a very nice and quiet subdivision. House has a large deck on the front of the house where you will be able to relax and enjoy the mountain views. New AC just installed July 2021.

