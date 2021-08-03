On the hunt for a home in Elko? These houses are on the market

(Elko, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elko. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

120 Flowing Wells Drive, Spring Creek, 89801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,050 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This home has SO much potential with over 4000 sq feet, and on over 6 flat acres, a 1500 sq foot detached shop, horse and hay shelter, (all horse panels stay). The metal roof was done about 3 years ago. The basement has a full kitchen area and bathroom along with two other rooms.

368 Poplar Drive, Elko, 89801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,459 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Super cute 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a great neighborhood. Kitchen and bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Kitchen features a double electric oven with a built in microwave. Granite countertops and new flooring as well. The Hutch in the kitchen can be moved to your location of choice. New hot water heater in 2019, RV Parking or just additional parking on the side of the house. Storage shed stays. More photos coming soon

603 Tasha Way, Elko, 89801 5 Beds 3 Baths | $481,250 | Single Family Residence | 3,466 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Very clean, beautiful, & well kept 5 bedroom, 3 bath home just listed! As you enter the home, you will be welcomed w/ open concept floor plan w/a large living area that opens up to the kitchen & dining room. Lovely tile floors in the kitchen & dining room, wood cabinets, granite countertops, gas range, recessed lighting, w/seating at the island. Owner suite is very spacious w/ a walk-in closet, an extra deep & long bathtub (18" deep, 62" long), over-sized tiled walk-in shower (46"x64"), spacious vanity sink area, & a high rise toilet. Features 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on main level, 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom downstairs. Granite countertops & tile in all bathrooms and kitchen & custom blinds throughout the home w/blackout line in one of the bedrooms. 3 car garage w/the 3rd bay running the full length of the home. Custom landscaping & sprinkler system. Plenty of storage space in the basement. Nest thermostat stays w/ the home. What does not stay: basement shelving, metal shelving in garage, garage fridge & freezers, & sheds. TVs & the wall mounts located in the living room & two bedrooms can stay for $3,000, to be sold w/the home on a bill of sale separate from the purchase agreement.

128 Colonial Circle, Elko, 89801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,182 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located on a corner lot in a highly desired neighborhood in the Mountain View Estates. The windows and furnace(that is now 95% efficient) were replaced in 2014, as well as new laminate flooring and CENTRAL AIR. The roof was also replaced in 2017; all of the major expenses have already been done! The master bedroom features large bay windows and a walk-in closet. The back yard boasts a privacy fence, shade trees and a large trex deck, perfect for entertaining. Both the front and back yards have sprinkler systems and all of the plants out front are on a drip system. This one won't last long!

