Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deming, NM

House-hunt Deming: What’s on the market

Posted by 
Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 4 days ago

(DEMING, NM) Looking for a house in Deming? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Deming-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G94nd_0bGWCGDY00

1755 Sw Yuma Road, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2003

If you're looking lots of space a great view, look no further! This beautiful Southwestern style home south of Deming sits on 10 acres. The home has 1896 sqft living area and was built in 2003. This home welcomes you with an open floor plan for the living room and dining area. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and an office. The master bedroom is huge and has a walk-in closet with a lot of storage. Tile throughout, 2 car detached garage, RV hook ups, dog run, and horses are allowed. The views are amazing, come and see it! This house won't last! With low inventory this home is a must-see gem! Please call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Genea A Caldwell, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102311)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhiaA_0bGWCGDY00

1301 S Suncrest Drive, Deming, 88030

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Attention buyers! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a corner lot centrally located in town with close access to I-10. Great property for first time home buyers and investors. Property is to be sold as is. Kitchen appliances convey. Lot sq. footage to be determined by buyer.

For open house information, contact Patricia Olson, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101935)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXQbY_0bGWCGDY00

5355 Se Franklin Road, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1980

ATTN HORSE LOVERS!! This Beautiful Ranch Style Home sitting on a clean 1 Acre lot is a Must See! Sellers have done many upgrades in the past year: New Elastomeric Roof Coating, New Master Cool unit, New furnace, 2yr old well pump, New windows in front of home. retiled all the common areas in the home, interior and exterior freshly painted, New fixtures throughout, the guest bathroom was redone an Auto drip system was installed. Interior Accent Adobe-like brick walls gives this charming Home Genuine a Country feel! It also features an original sound system, lots of natural light, Spacious walk-in Pantry and lots of storage! The huge attached sunroom and Cover Patio is perfect for gatherings and Entertaining Friends and Family and plenty of room for a Pool! The sun room has sliding doors that open up to a great sized covered steel frame covered Patio. This Home offers an oversized 2 car detached garage with a 2bd and 3/4ba. Casita, Studio or In-laws quarter's, Income Property or just extra storage! Lots

For open house information, contact Kimberly James, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101856)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Deming Journal

Deming Journal

Deming, NM
57
Followers
264
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deming Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deming, NM
City
House, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Horse#Kitchen Appliances#The Living Room#Americans#Southwestern#Caldwell#New Master Cool#Interior#Pool#Home#Income Property#Exit Realty Horizons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy