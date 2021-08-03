House-hunt Deming: What’s on the market

(DEMING, NM) Looking for a house in Deming? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1755 Sw Yuma Road, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2003

If you're looking lots of space a great view, look no further! This beautiful Southwestern style home south of Deming sits on 10 acres. The home has 1896 sqft living area and was built in 2003. This home welcomes you with an open floor plan for the living room and dining area. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and an office. The master bedroom is huge and has a walk-in closet with a lot of storage. Tile throughout, 2 car detached garage, RV hook ups, dog run, and horses are allowed. The views are amazing, come and see it! This house won't last! With low inventory this home is a must-see gem! Please call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Genea A Caldwell, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

1301 S Suncrest Drive, Deming, 88030 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Attention buyers! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a corner lot centrally located in town with close access to I-10. Great property for first time home buyers and investors. Property is to be sold as is. Kitchen appliances convey. Lot sq. footage to be determined by buyer.

For open house information, contact Patricia Olson, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

5355 Se Franklin Road, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1980

ATTN HORSE LOVERS!! This Beautiful Ranch Style Home sitting on a clean 1 Acre lot is a Must See! Sellers have done many upgrades in the past year: New Elastomeric Roof Coating, New Master Cool unit, New furnace, 2yr old well pump, New windows in front of home. retiled all the common areas in the home, interior and exterior freshly painted, New fixtures throughout, the guest bathroom was redone an Auto drip system was installed. Interior Accent Adobe-like brick walls gives this charming Home Genuine a Country feel! It also features an original sound system, lots of natural light, Spacious walk-in Pantry and lots of storage! The huge attached sunroom and Cover Patio is perfect for gatherings and Entertaining Friends and Family and plenty of room for a Pool! The sun room has sliding doors that open up to a great sized covered steel frame covered Patio. This Home offers an oversized 2 car detached garage with a 2bd and 3/4ba. Casita, Studio or In-laws quarter's, Income Property or just extra storage! Lots

For open house information, contact Kimberly James, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678