Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belen, NM

Homes for sale in Belen: New listings

Posted by 
Belen Times
Belen Times
 4 days ago

(BELEN, NM) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Belen area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Belen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RNU8_0bGWCAvC00

709 N 11Th Street, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice 3 bedroom home with lots of character in heart of Belen. Nice kitchen update and possible second living room or possible 4th bedroom. Close to shopping and schools. Large back porch and big utility room complete this home. Great price with lots of potential.

For open house information, contact Jamie G Goldberg, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-997234)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eEpk_0bGWCAvC00

1367 Highway 47, Veguita, 87062

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in None

Old adobe home with 2 ft walls, vegas, used to be a general store. House has deep drilled well, upgraded septic system all fenced with highway frontage in Veguita. House could use a little of tender loving care, but in living condition.

For open house information, contact Eric E Eichwald, Altura Real Estate at 505-866-6266

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-985909)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5YNY_0bGWCAvC00

1023 Guapo Road, Rio Communities, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,367 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Your search is over! Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Quiet, neighborly surrounding residents, excellent sunset view from back yard, skylight in main bath adds good interior light, new heater and water heater, swamp cooler less than 5 years old.

For open house information, contact Bricena K Aragon, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-995950)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuGBp_0bGWCAvC00

94 Logan Street, Rio Communities, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Pride of Ownership!! Kitchen is a cooks dream boasting newer Mahogany cabinets with self close hardware, Lazy Susans, Decorative tiled Backsplash, Granite Countertops, Skylight, Garden Window, Stainless Steel appliances with Potfiller over Gas 4 burner stove with Griddle. DW and Disposal. This hard to find 3/4 bedroom has an electric FP in front bedroom/Formal Living area, SPACIOUS bedrooms with walk in close in Master Suite. New Saltillo Tiles shows that new mexican style. Roof Less than 1 year old. Mastercool 3 years old. 2 car finished garage with new FULL Privacy Screen! Back yard to DIE for! 19x35 Covered patio built with concrete slab, metal poles and pro-panel roofing. Lets not forget the 12x16 Shed for storage! You MUST SEE this BEAUTY!

For open house information, contact Yolanda R Aragon, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-996252)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
155
Followers
293
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Veguita, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Belen, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Keller Williams Realty#House#Altura Real Estate#Mahogany#Granite Countertops#Skylight Garden Window#Stainless Steel#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy