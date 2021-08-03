Homes for sale in Belen: New listings

(BELEN, NM) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Belen area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Belen area:

709 N 11Th Street, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice 3 bedroom home with lots of character in heart of Belen. Nice kitchen update and possible second living room or possible 4th bedroom. Close to shopping and schools. Large back porch and big utility room complete this home. Great price with lots of potential.

For open house information, contact Jamie G Goldberg, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

1367 Highway 47, Veguita, 87062 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in None

Old adobe home with 2 ft walls, vegas, used to be a general store. House has deep drilled well, upgraded septic system all fenced with highway frontage in Veguita. House could use a little of tender loving care, but in living condition.

For open house information, contact Eric E Eichwald, Altura Real Estate at 505-866-6266

1023 Guapo Road, Rio Communities, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,367 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Your search is over! Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Quiet, neighborly surrounding residents, excellent sunset view from back yard, skylight in main bath adds good interior light, new heater and water heater, swamp cooler less than 5 years old.

For open house information, contact Bricena K Aragon, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

94 Logan Street, Rio Communities, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Pride of Ownership!! Kitchen is a cooks dream boasting newer Mahogany cabinets with self close hardware, Lazy Susans, Decorative tiled Backsplash, Granite Countertops, Skylight, Garden Window, Stainless Steel appliances with Potfiller over Gas 4 burner stove with Griddle. DW and Disposal. This hard to find 3/4 bedroom has an electric FP in front bedroom/Formal Living area, SPACIOUS bedrooms with walk in close in Master Suite. New Saltillo Tiles shows that new mexican style. Roof Less than 1 year old. Mastercool 3 years old. 2 car finished garage with new FULL Privacy Screen! Back yard to DIE for! 19x35 Covered patio built with concrete slab, metal poles and pro-panel roofing. Lets not forget the 12x16 Shed for storage! You MUST SEE this BEAUTY!

For open house information, contact Yolanda R Aragon, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400