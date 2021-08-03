St. John’s basketball lands first commitment in Class of 2022

Top-20 rising senior Kyle Filipowski committed to Duke on Thursday, giving Jon Scheyer his first recruit since being named the Blue Devils' coach-in-waiting. Filipowski took visits to Syracuse, Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa and UConn in June, but his trip to Duke toward the end of the month changed the direction of his recruitment. The Blue Devils extended an offer to Filipowski on his visit and became the favorite shortly thereafter. "At the end of the day, they just checked all of the boxes for me," Filipowski told ESPN. "They are a national-level team, my academics were very important to me, and I had a good feel for the environment and campus. Just being around that type of environment and having those relationships, I really feel like when I'm done with my time at Duke I'll be the best version of myself, both on and off the court. I can just envision myself growing there with the people I'm surrounding myself with." A 6-foot-11 big man from New York who attends...