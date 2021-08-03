Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan City, LA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Morgan City

Posted by 
Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Morgan City, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Morgan City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15E1UN_0bGWC8Ez00

497 Highway 663, Morgan City, 70380

0 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in None

NO ZONING IN THIS AREA - COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY! PERFECT LOCATION FOR A MEDICAL BUILDING, DAYCARE, MANY OTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES OR YOUR HOME! Large Building 2176 +/- Sq. Ft., Metal Roof 20+/- Years Old Lot Size - 42,027 Sq. Ft. = 0.96+/- Acres Assumption Parish - (Sleca Electric Company - Assumption Parish Waterworks)

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11011798)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gew6u_0bGWC8Ez00

1201 Main Street, Patterson, 70392

4 Beds 4 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,250 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful Unique Property located in the Cultural District of Main Street in Patterson! Walking Distance to the Park, Downtown Festivities! You will find this Beauty on a Large Corner Lot with two carports, detached and attached and spacious rear yard. Looking for a Place to Call Home? Looking for a Place to live in and have a Business Opportunity? This Uniquely Built Home has two homes in one. It is a Must See! Many Options to take this Beauty to another level and convert to a Large Single Family Home or Live on one Side and Rent the Other! Perfect for a Mother-in-law suite! Each side holds 2 bedrooms, office/3rd bedroom, 2 full baths, kitchen, dining room, living with fireplace, laundry, screen rear porch, attached carport, detached carport/workshop. One side has been updated with new kitchen cabinetry, granite, double refrigerators, stainless appliances. One central unit and architect roof new 2019+/-, Hurricane Shutters is a Plus with this Home! With so many opportunities for this property, it is a must see! Larger Lot in Rear on Separate Parcel that could be sold or build more.

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11005101)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16z3wm_0bGWC8Ez00

112 Mcgee Drive, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $36,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Make this Lot Your Dream Home Location! Large lot of 0.45+/- acres is in a great Location in desirable neighborhood. This property value is based on land value only as the home is in need of complete renovations or removal.

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11013894)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXIQn_0bGWC8Ez00

1126 Oak Harbor Drive, Morgan City, 70380

4 Beds 4 Baths | $364,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,647 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This Lovely Home with 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths is located in Oak Harbor Estates with a Tranquil Waterfront view. This gorgeous waterfront sitting is what we only dream about. The private canal has prime fishing areas with access to Lake Palourde, Grassy Lake and Lake Verret. Many amenities to this home and property that include but not limited to covered patio, dock with boat lift, above ground pool, storage, bulkhead, covered front porch, 2 car garage, rear yard access, family room with gas fireplace, many built-ins, formal dining, breakfast nook, recess lighting, large master bedroom overseeing waterfront, master bath with jetted tub and separate shower, raised ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and balcony with waterfront views and much more.

For open house information, contact Calyn Welch, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10648637)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
149
Followers
310
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patterson, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Patterson, LA
Business
City
Morgan City, LA
Morgan City, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Company#Business Opportunity#Daycare#Metal Roof#Simon Real Estate#Llc#This Uniquely Built Home#Oak Harbor Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy