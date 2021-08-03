Take a look at these homes on the market in Morgan City

(Morgan City, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Morgan City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

497 Highway 663, Morgan City, 70380 0 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in None

NO ZONING IN THIS AREA - COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY! PERFECT LOCATION FOR A MEDICAL BUILDING, DAYCARE, MANY OTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES OR YOUR HOME! Large Building 2176 +/- Sq. Ft., Metal Roof 20+/- Years Old Lot Size - 42,027 Sq. Ft. = 0.96+/- Acres Assumption Parish - (Sleca Electric Company - Assumption Parish Waterworks)

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

1201 Main Street, Patterson, 70392 4 Beds 4 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,250 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful Unique Property located in the Cultural District of Main Street in Patterson! Walking Distance to the Park, Downtown Festivities! You will find this Beauty on a Large Corner Lot with two carports, detached and attached and spacious rear yard. Looking for a Place to Call Home? Looking for a Place to live in and have a Business Opportunity? This Uniquely Built Home has two homes in one. It is a Must See! Many Options to take this Beauty to another level and convert to a Large Single Family Home or Live on one Side and Rent the Other! Perfect for a Mother-in-law suite! Each side holds 2 bedrooms, office/3rd bedroom, 2 full baths, kitchen, dining room, living with fireplace, laundry, screen rear porch, attached carport, detached carport/workshop. One side has been updated with new kitchen cabinetry, granite, double refrigerators, stainless appliances. One central unit and architect roof new 2019+/-, Hurricane Shutters is a Plus with this Home! With so many opportunities for this property, it is a must see! Larger Lot in Rear on Separate Parcel that could be sold or build more.

112 Mcgee Drive, Patterson, 70392 3 Beds 2 Baths | $36,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Make this Lot Your Dream Home Location! Large lot of 0.45+/- acres is in a great Location in desirable neighborhood. This property value is based on land value only as the home is in need of complete renovations or removal.

1126 Oak Harbor Drive, Morgan City, 70380 4 Beds 4 Baths | $364,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,647 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This Lovely Home with 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths is located in Oak Harbor Estates with a Tranquil Waterfront view. This gorgeous waterfront sitting is what we only dream about. The private canal has prime fishing areas with access to Lake Palourde, Grassy Lake and Lake Verret. Many amenities to this home and property that include but not limited to covered patio, dock with boat lift, above ground pool, storage, bulkhead, covered front porch, 2 car garage, rear yard access, family room with gas fireplace, many built-ins, formal dining, breakfast nook, recess lighting, large master bedroom overseeing waterfront, master bath with jetted tub and separate shower, raised ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and balcony with waterfront views and much more.

For open house information, contact Calyn Welch, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878