Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Step into home ownership in Hillsborough with one of these condos

Posted by 
Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 4 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Hillsborough condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060ypY_0bGWC6TX00

710 E Constitution Drive, Durham, 27705

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This townhome is located in one of Durham's most popular neighborhoods, American Village! Nestled in a lovely wooded setting yet convenient to Duke, downtown Durham and all major thoroughfares. This particular townhome is an investor's dream or a new homeowner's opportunity to redo at their pleasure. HVAC new in 2020. Wonderful walkable neighborhood that includes pool and tennis courts. AMY SEARS 919.815.5824 Berkshire Hathaway

For open house information, contact Patrick Donahue, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2382484)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQi3d_0bGWC6TX00

1433 Arborgate Circle, Chapel Hill, 27514

2 Beds 2 Baths | $272,000 | Condominium | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Listing Agents - Blair and Clayton Nell 910-514-3008 Boro Realty www.BoroRealtyNC.com

For open house information, contact Blair Nell, Boro Realty at 919-240-7016

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2395877)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oonr_0bGWC6TX00

121 Westview Drive, Carrboro, 27510

2 Beds 1 Bath | $163,000 | Condominium | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Unique opportunity tucked away in quiet Brighton Square in charming Carrboro! 2 bedroom/1 bath. Bright & open, 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceiling in kitchen and family room. Master bedroom has private balcony overlooking the woods. Shared bath with laundry. Move in ready w/ new carpet and fresh paint. Newer roof and exterior paint. Newer HVAC. Exterior storage. Washer, dryer & refrigerator stay. Easy access to major roads, bus line, downtown Carrboro, Weaver Street Market, grocery, gym and dining!

For open house information, contact Audrey Johnston, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 919-471-8000

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2395108)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QS6Sy_0bGWC6TX00

101 Todd Street, Carrboro, 27510

2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Condominium | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Carrboro Cool Condo right down the street from Weaver St. Market. On the busline, bike path behind. Second floor condo with hardwood floors. Granite counters in kitchen, stackable washer, dryer. New paint interior.

For open house information, contact Desiree Goldman, RE/MAX United at 919-869-8400

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2398936)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
96
Followers
339
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Real Estate
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
Carrboro, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Home Ownership#Boro Realty#Bright Open#Washer#Carrboro Cool Condo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy