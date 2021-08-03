Step into home ownership in Hillsborough with one of these condos

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Hillsborough condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

710 E Constitution Drive, Durham, 27705 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This townhome is located in one of Durham's most popular neighborhoods, American Village! Nestled in a lovely wooded setting yet convenient to Duke, downtown Durham and all major thoroughfares. This particular townhome is an investor's dream or a new homeowner's opportunity to redo at their pleasure. HVAC new in 2020. Wonderful walkable neighborhood that includes pool and tennis courts. AMY SEARS 919.815.5824 Berkshire Hathaway

For open house information, contact Patrick Donahue, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

1433 Arborgate Circle, Chapel Hill, 27514 2 Beds 2 Baths | $272,000 | Condominium | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Listing Agents - Blair and Clayton Nell 910-514-3008 Boro Realty www.BoroRealtyNC.com

For open house information, contact Blair Nell, Boro Realty at 919-240-7016

121 Westview Drive, Carrboro, 27510 2 Beds 1 Bath | $163,000 | Condominium | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Unique opportunity tucked away in quiet Brighton Square in charming Carrboro! 2 bedroom/1 bath. Bright & open, 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceiling in kitchen and family room. Master bedroom has private balcony overlooking the woods. Shared bath with laundry. Move in ready w/ new carpet and fresh paint. Newer roof and exterior paint. Newer HVAC. Exterior storage. Washer, dryer & refrigerator stay. Easy access to major roads, bus line, downtown Carrboro, Weaver Street Market, grocery, gym and dining!

For open house information, contact Audrey Johnston, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 919-471-8000

101 Todd Street, Carrboro, 27510 2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Condominium | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Carrboro Cool Condo right down the street from Weaver St. Market. On the busline, bike path behind. Second floor condo with hardwood floors. Granite counters in kitchen, stackable washer, dryer. New paint interior.

For open house information, contact Desiree Goldman, RE/MAX United at 919-869-8400